People Resource Groups (PRGs) provide a safe space and community for our people across diverse geographic, business, and cultural backgrounds. United by intersectionality and shared purpose, our voluntary, colleague-led networks advocate for a more equitable future for all, making an impact across our people, customers and communities.



S&P Global proudly supports 9 PRGs with 800+ colleagues serving as global and regional board leaders across 90+ chapters in 30+ countries. With 27% of our people being part of at least one People Resource Group.