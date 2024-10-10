Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

What is a People Resource Group?

People Resource Groups (PRGs) provide a safe space and community for our people across diverse geographic, business, and cultural backgrounds. United by intersectionality and shared purpose, our voluntary, colleague-led networks advocate for a more equitable future for all, making an impact across our people, customers and communities.

S&P Global proudly supports 9 PRGs with 800+ colleagues serving as global and regional board leaders across 90+ chapters in 30+ countries. With 27% of our people being part of at least one People Resource Group.

Our People Resource Groups

Adelante

Adelante: Honoring Hispanic & Latine Communities

APEX: Asian Professionals for Excellence

 

 

Bold

BOLD: Black Organization for Leadership & Development

Empower

Empower: Advancing Multicultural Diversity

ParentsNet

ParentsNet: Advocating for Working Parents and Caregivers

Reach

Reach: Championing People with Disabilities

Pride

Pride: Celebrating LGBTQ+ Communities

Valor

VALOR: Veterans & Allies Leading for Organizational Results

Wins

WINS: Women's Initiative for Networking & Success

