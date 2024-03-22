S&P Global Offerings
Language
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
S&P Global is a purpose led organization. We Accelerate Progress.
We help diversify the tech sector and build generational wealth by opening job training and placement opportunities to traditionally underrepresented communities.
We help vulnerable communities adapt to new climate realities and prepare for and rebound from climate-related disasters.
Alongside our 35,000+ people across the globe, we support communities in addressing local needs and finding local solutions to global problems.
Our people are the foundation of everything we do. Their talent and skills produce the world-class data, insights and products our clients rely on. And their passion and commitment are central elements of our Corporate Responsibility and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs. We are committed to creating opportunities for our people to apply their time, talent and expertise in support of local communities.
Around the world, local colleagues act as champions, engaging their peers to participate in workplace and community impact programs. Increasingly, our people are using their unique professional skills and experience in areas including STEM and finance to have a greater impact in the communities we serve. In addition, our people resource groups across the company are widely engaged in community activities and encouraged to participate in grantmaking through the S&P Global Foundation.
In 2022 alone, nearly 20,000 service hours were donated to local communities, impacting 50 cities globally. Similarly, our matching gift program in 2022 saw a 19% increase in usage, with more than $4 million donated to 2,600+ organizations across the globe.
5 days provided annually for our people to volunteer in their communities
Donated through Matching Gifts program in 2022
Supported by Matching Gifts program in 2022
The health and safety of our people, customers and the communities in which we live and work is always a top priority at S&P Global. As a global company operating in multiple countries, we understand the importance of upholding and protecting universal human rights. When the conflict in Ukraine created a need for massive humanitarian aid, our S&P Global Foundation swiftly provided funding to organizations that support on-the-ground needs of those most affected.
S&P Global
Our goal is to Accelerate Progress in the world. We bring all of our assets to bear—our collective intelligence, services, products, people, operations and giving—to make that happen.
Our strong commitment to accelerating progress begins with our own operations. At S&P Global, we fulfill our responsibility as a company by creating a diverse and inclusive workplace, reducing our environmental footprint and upholding the highest standards of corporate governance. We recognize that good data and intelligence allows for better decision-making. With that in mind, we offer our stakeholders a transparent, detailed look into our S&P Global operations and impact.
We are proud of the recognition we and our people receive for our Corporate Responsibility efforts and progress made in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion—within and beyond our workplace.