Our people are the foundation of everything we do. Their talent and skills produce the world-class data, insights and products our clients rely on. And their passion and commitment are central elements of our Corporate Responsibility and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs. We are committed to creating opportunities for our people to apply their time, talent and expertise in support of local communities.

Around the world, local colleagues act as champions, engaging their peers to participate in workplace and community impact programs. Increasingly, our people are using their unique professional skills and experience in areas including STEM and finance to have a greater impact in the communities we serve. In addition, our people resource groups across the company are widely engaged in community activities and encouraged to participate in grantmaking through the S&P Global Foundation.

In 2022 alone, nearly 20,000 service hours were donated to local communities, impacting 50 cities globally. Similarly, our matching gift program in 2022 saw a 19% increase in usage, with more than $4 million donated to 2,600+ organizations across the globe.