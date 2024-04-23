S&P Global Market Intelligence

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Managing Director, Head of Fixed Income and Municipals, Global Markets Group

Carl leads the Fixed Income and Municipal business lines across our Global Markets Group, focusing on new issuance.

With over 35 years of experience in global capital markets, Carl is responsible for driving the strategic direction of the primary markets in Fixed Income and Municipals, considering factors including technology, data, and regulation - working with buy and sell-side stakeholders.

Before joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, Carl held positions at multiple asset management companies with a total AUM of over $1 trillion. Most recently, he served as the Global Head of Fixed Income Trading at Pictet Asset Management, where he implemented a data-driven approach to trading and analytics using third-party data sources, desktop interoperability tools, and in-house expertise. Prior to that, Carl held senior positions at BNP Paribas, Henderson Global Investors, and UBS Global Asset Management.

Throughout his career, Carl has been engaged at the highest level of government and legislators. He chaired the Investment Association for three years and has been recognized with a Trading Lifetime Achievement award for his transformational industry leadership.