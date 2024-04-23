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Find out how technology transformation can help buyside and sell-side firms execute transactions with seamless connectivity and powerful tools available.
As the fixed income markets continue to develop from voice driven communications and manual operational processes to more streamlined, interoperable platforms, our fixed income solutions are driving the electronification and automation of the marketplace. We are committed to providing the fixed income market with open and interoperable solutions that increase efficiency and reduce operational risk, allowing deals to execute faster than ever before.
Centralized primary global fixed income issuance network shares electronic deal and order information in real time.
Shared, consolidated orderbook with reconciliation enables banks to price deals quickly, efficiently, and electronically in real-time. Even the largest deals are built and priced the same day.
Automated bookbuild process and easier reconciliation reduces errors and faster execution means less exposure to market movements.
Digitized workflow is easy to capture, track, and share; and provides a detailed audit trail helping banks to comply more easily with increasing regulatory demands.
Workflow to handle new regulations e.g. MiFID II and detailed audit trails allow banks to comply more easily with increasing regulatory demands.
Integrated - API connectivity, open interoperability allows banks and investors to connect to other systems e.g. CRM for investor data or trade processing systems.
A unique network of member banks linked by web-based technology that synchronizes deal and order book information between syndicate desks.
Our deal terms communication tool ensures that banks and all other parties involved can work together in real time to set up deals and communicate the terms to sales, other banks, and investors in an organized, compliant format.
Centralized, auditable platform for Japanese retention transactions, enabling smooth execution of deal communication. Japanese version.
Communication of orders between buyside portfolio managers and traders directly via their OMS provider.
A web portal for buyside investors to view, interact, order, and receive allocations with new issues available in the market.
Communication of orders between buyside portfolio managers and traders directly via DealMonitor.
Order placement via FIX for OMS, EMS, & Proprietary Built Systems.
Monitoring of primary fixed income market activity conducted by traders and portfolio managers.
More assets are invested in products based on our combined asset class-based indices than any other provider in the world. Covering a wide range of asset classes and themes across the globe, S&P DJI continues to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
With S&P DJI, investors gain access to a robust ecosystem of fixed income indices from a global leader in indexing intelligence. Whether launching an ETF, managing portfolios against a customized benchmark or analyzing complex risks, clients can leverage S&P DJI fixed income indices to meet their needs.
These indices encompass our global and regional fixed income index offerings, including our S&P Aggregate™ Bond Indices.
These indices are designed to track the performance of debt issued by the U.S. government, government-sponsored agencies, quasi-government agencies, and international developed market governments.
Our inflation-linked indices are designed to track the performance of local currency-denominated inflation-linked securities publicly issued by countries for their domestic markets. These indices include broad, comprehensive developed market indices and indices specific to individual countries.
Our U.S. municipal bond indices are designed to track the performance of bonds issued by state, country, and local governments, as well as their respective agencies.
Our money market indices are designed to track the performance of securities publicly issued by North American, European, Asian, Pan Asian, Oceanian, and Latin American governments for their domestic markets.
These indices, which include the S&P 500 Bond Indices, are designed to track the performance of investment-grade and high-yield corporates globally and in developed markets including the U.S.
These indices focus on particular themes in the fixed income space, including bond futures and swaps, sustainability, factors, and real assets.
The S&P U.S. Mortgage-Backed Securities Indices cover U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate and adjustable-rate/hybrid mortgage pass-through securities issued by Ginnie Mae (GNMA), Fannie Mae (FNMA), and Freddie Mac (FHLMC).
We track the most liquid U.S., Canadian, and international preferred stock markets, as well as convertible bonds, which are hybrid securities that have both debt and equity features.
Sukuk financial instruments comply with Shariah law. Our fixed income indices track them broadly and are segmented by maturity and rating.
Our independent fixed income pricing service combines unmatched data breadth with advanced data technology. So whatever your fixed income investment strategy, we have your pricing covered.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Managing Director, Head of Fixed Income and Municipals, Global Markets Group
Carl leads the Fixed Income and Municipal business lines across our Global Markets Group, focusing on new issuance.
With over 35 years of experience in global capital markets, Carl is responsible for driving the strategic direction of the primary markets in Fixed Income and Municipals, considering factors including technology, data, and regulation - working with buy and sell-side stakeholders.
Before joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, Carl held positions at multiple asset management companies with a total AUM of over $1 trillion. Most recently, he served as the Global Head of Fixed Income Trading at Pictet Asset Management, where he implemented a data-driven approach to trading and analytics using third-party data sources, desktop interoperability tools, and in-house expertise. Prior to that, Carl held senior positions at BNP Paribas, Henderson Global Investors, and UBS Global Asset Management.
Throughout his career, Carl has been engaged at the highest level of government and legislators. He chaired the Investment Association for three years and has been recognized with a Trading Lifetime Achievement award for his transformational industry leadership.
S&P Dow Jones Indices
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Global Head of Fixed Income Products
Frans Scheepers is Global Head of Fixed Income Products at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI). With over 15 years of fixed income experience, Frans leads S&P DJI’s global fixed income indices, including the industry-leading iBoxx bond and loan indices, CDX and iTraxx credit default swap indices, and S&P Bond and Municipal Bond Indices.
Prior to his current position, Frans served in several key roles within IHS Markit’s Index and Pricing businesses, including leading IHS Markit's U.S. Index Products and Tradable Index Products globally. Previously Frans worked at fixed income hedge fund Cambridge Place Investment Management and in FTSE Russel’s index research department, focused on index design.
Frans is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society New York and the CFA Institute. He holds an honors bachelor’s degree in financial economics from Stellenbosch University.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Senior Vice President
Ed is a Senior Vice President and Head of Data, Valuations and Analytics for S&P Global Market Intelligence
In this role, Ed has full business responsibility the comprehensive suite of cross-asset market data, analytics and valuation services, ETF data management and trading services, and company-level information products. Ed is a member of the division's operating committee.
Ed joined S&P Global as a result of the merger with IHS Markit in 2022. He had been at IHS Markit since 2007 and had responsibility for the Information Services business within the Financial Services division. Prior to that, Ed spent 14 years at JP Morgan Chase where he held numerous management positions in the Markets, Asset Management and Private Banking groups.
Ed earned an MBA from Columbia University and holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Union College.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Managing Director and Global Head of Pricing, Valuations and Reference Data
Tasha Gonska is a Managing Director and Global Head of Pricing, Valuations and Reference Data (PVR) at S&P Global, part of the Market Intelligence Division.
Pricing, Valuations and Reference Data provides cross-asset derivatives data and valuations, fixed income pricing, terms and conditions reference data, private asset valuations and a variety of complementary solutions across a range of asset classes. During her time at S&P Global, Tasha performed a variety of roles initially joining as part of the derivative valuation team, and most recently looking after business development for the group she now leads.
Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence (previously Markit) in 2012, Tasha was at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in the Interest Rate Derivative Origination Group covering corporate clients in the Technology, Media and Telecom space. At Bank of America Merrill Lynch, she assisted clients with their interest rate risk management and helped devise and implement hedging strategies associated with corporate events such as mergers and acquisitions and bond issuances.
Tasha holds a BS in Economics from Duke University.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Executive Director, EMEA Business Development
Karthick Chandrasekaran is responsible for product and commercial strategy for the award-winning S&P Global Pricing and Reference Data business in Europe. His areas of expertise include Fixed Income pricing and analytics, Financial Analysis, product development. Karthick joined the S&P Global Market Intelligence London office in 2020.
Before joining S&P Global, Karthick was a product manager for Bloomberg's evaluated bond pricing business and read Financial Analysis & Fund management from the University of Exeter.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Executive Director, Head of Americas Corporate and Sovereign Bonds Business Development
Krishna Shetty is an Executive Director, Head of Americas Corporate and Sovereign Bonds Business Development at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Krishna joined S&P Global (now part of S&P Global) in 2010 and heads business development for Americas GSAC (Government, Sovereign, Agency and Corporate) evaluated bonds pricing. He is responsible for product and commercial strategy for the Americas GSAC bond pricing business. Prior to his current role, Krishna led client management and pricing operations for Americas bond and loan pricing, where he joined the team at an early stage to build and grow the business. S&P Global's pricing service provides hourly and end of day evaluations and helps value constituents for some of the largest fixed income indices.
Krishna began his career at Fidelity Investments and later worked at Overbrook Management Corporation, where he analyzed prospective private equity and venture capital investments. He earned an MBA with a dual concentration in Finance and Information Systems from Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business, and a BA in Business Management from Clark University in Worcester, MA. In his spare time, Krishna co-heads the New York chapter of Lend a Hand India, a charity that focuses on developing vocational skills for 200,000 kids in rural India.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Executive Director, Business Development and Research, Fixed Income Pricing
A published author, Gavan has written about the credit markets from the accounting scandals of the last decade through the financial and European sovereign debt crises. He is a well-known commentator on the credit default swaps (CDS) markets, including credit fundamentals and CDS mechanics, in particular ISDA definitions, credit events and auctions. He has been a frequent contributor to both print and broadcast media, and quoted in Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, Daily Telegraph, Bloomberg, Reuters, Dow Jones, Global Capital, CNBC and BBC's R4 Today programs.