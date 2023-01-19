Executive Director, Business Development and Research, Fixed Income Pricing

Gavan Nolan, a specialist in credit markets, is an Executive Director responsible for business development and co-heads research for Fixed Income Pricing at S&P Global Market Intelligence.



A published author, Gavan has written about the credit markets from the accounting scandals of the last decade through the financial and European sovereign debt crises. He is a well-known commentator on the credit default swaps (CDS) markets, including credit fundamentals and CDS mechanics, in particular ISDA definitions, credit events and auctions. He has been a frequent contributor to both print and broadcast media, and quoted in Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, Daily Telegraph, Bloomberg, Reuters, Dow Jones, Global Capital, CNBC and BBC's R4 Today programs. Gavan played a key role in developing the Markit CDS pricing product, the leading service in the CDS market. Prior to joining Markit in 2003, now S&P Global, he worked at J.P. Morgan and TD Securities in a variety of fixed-income roles.



Gavan holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Queen Mary College, University of London, UK