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What We Offer

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Illuminating insights in the world's data

Kensho, a company of S&P Global, researches, develops and implements leading AI and machine learning capabilities that bring structure and insights to complex data and deliver innovative solutions and capabilities to our clients.

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Access an unrivaled breadth and depth of data via powerful platforms

We help our clients uncover relevant insights, faster — using our real time market monitoring dashboard, data visualization tools, and search capabilities to separate the immaterial from the invaluable.

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Scenario builders

Ratings360® provides rated issuers with a holistic picture of their organization's credit story. Create hypothetical "what if" scenarios based on your inputs and our criteria, and gain a better understanding of our rating methodology.

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Our Expert Solutions

Kensho

Kensho

World-class AI solutions discover, extract, link and enrich unstructured data, creating value for users at all levels and roles in an organization. Whether you’re looking to use Kensho's AI technology solutions on your own data or to leverage the unparalleled breadth, depth and accuracy of S&P Global's sources, Kensho unlocks insights in hard-to-get-to data, making it accessible, insightful, relevant and, ultimately, transformative.

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Financial Software Solutions

Our proven software solutions and analytics help buy- and sell-side firms uncover insights, increase efficiency, reduce and manage risk and maintain compliance. 

We offer multiple deployment models, including hosted and managed service options.

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Industry-leading technology solutions that mitigate risk,
increase operational efficiency and support decision-making

Explore key AI technology solutions for financial markets

Build platforms and processes to meet your needs

Build platforms and processes to meet your needs

Our technology solutions enhance workflows and optimize business processes.
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