World-class AI solutions discover, extract, link and enrich unstructured data, creating value for users at all levels and roles in an organization. Whether you’re looking to use Kensho's AI technology solutions on your own data or to leverage the unparalleled breadth, depth and accuracy of S&P Global's sources, Kensho unlocks insights in hard-to-get-to data, making it accessible, insightful, relevant and, ultimately, transformative.