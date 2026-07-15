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The S&P Global Institute is the center for enterprise-wide thought leadership that brings together expertise from across S&P Global to provide insights on the trends reshaping markets, industries, and the global economy.
I’m pleased to share that I am now Head of the S&P Global Institute. The S&P Global Institute is S&P Global’s new center for enterprise-wide thought leadership.
The Institute was created because the most profound challenges facing today’s global leaders can no longer be understood in silos. Geopolitics, artificial intelligence, the energy transition, and macroeconomic volatility are colliding to fundamentally reshape the markets and the global economy.
To navigate this complexity, the Institute brings together data, research, and specialized expertise from across the entire S&P Global enterprise.
Operating squarely at the intersection of capital markets, technology, and global policy, we are dedicated to connecting the dots on these structural transformations, delivering the forward-looking perspectives that clients and decision-makers need to lead with confidence.
S&P Global
Head of the S&P Global Institute
Alexandra Dimitrijevic is Head of the S&P Global Institute, S&P Global’s new center for enterprise-wide thought leadership.
The Institute was created because the most profound challenges facing today’s global leaders can no longer be understood in silos. Geopolitics, artificial intelligence, the energy transition, and macroeconomic volatility are not isolated trends—they are colliding to fundamentally reshape the markets and the global economy. To navigate this complexity, the Institute unites data, research, and specialized expertise from across the entire S&P Global enterprise. Operating squarely at the intersection of capital markets, technology, and global policy, we are dedicated to connecting the dots on these structural transformations, delivering the forward-looking perspectives that clients and decision-makers need to lead with confidence.
Alexandra brings more than 30 years of experience in finance and global credit markets. She previously served as Global Head of Research and Development at S&P Global Ratings, overseeing global research platforms, market analysis and product development initiatives across areas including sustainable finance, private markets, decentralised finance and emerging markets.
Over her career at S&P Global Ratings, Alexandra has held senior leadership roles across corporate and sovereign ratings and built broad expertise across asset classes and regions. Alexandra served a senior spokesperson with a wide range of stakeholders, including the media, investors, policymakers, and regulators.
Alexandra serves on the Board and Risk & Audit Committee of Bruegel, a leading Brussels-based economic policy think tank. She is founding member of the Women in Research club in Paris and the Women in Fixed Income in London.
A Volatile World
The global energy system is entering an era of expansion, where affordability, reliability, competitiveness and geopolitical resilience are taking precedence over the energy transition.
The global surge in data centers is fueling AI-driven economic growth while introducing new energy, resource, and sustainability challenges.
Endowed with abundant natural resources, including critical minerals, and a young population, Africa could play an increasingly material role in worldwide sustainable growth and the energy transition.
Volatility and uncertainty are persistent challenges for financial markets, making it difficult to clearly visualize the future of capital markets. Still, financial markets continue to innovate and adapt, with a relentless drive to ensure that they can support and enable future business and capital needs. Private capital and digitalization advance that future by enabling a dynamic and scalable debt capital market.
The energy industry is at a crossroads, with new pathways and directions emerging. This edition of Look Forward assesses the state of the energy transition and the pragmatic path forward, highlighting essential truths about the direction of global energy markets and climate change, and the potential impact of AI on optimization and innovation across energy value chains.
In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, AI is a transformative force revolutionizing business, the economy and society. In the eighth edition of Look Forward, S&P Global offers a balanced look at AI complexity by highlighting the opportunities and risks in three parts: AI and labor, AI and energy, and AI and society.
Emerging markets are strategically positioned to drive global economic growth through the expansion of their domestic markets and to benefit from the reconfiguration of supply chains, trade and investment.
The global energy system has been in continuous transition for centuries, but it is the current transition that has everyone talking.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the world realized that supply chains are fragile and can have significant national strategic implications, especially at a time when geopolitical competition is on the rise.