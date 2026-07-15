Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

On This Page

I’m pleased to share that I am now Head of the S&P Global Institute. The S&P Global Institute is S&P Global’s new center for enterprise-wide thought leadership.

The Institute was created because the most profound challenges facing today’s global leaders can no longer be understood in silos. Geopolitics, artificial intelligence, the energy transition, and macroeconomic volatility are colliding to fundamentally reshape the markets and the global economy.

To navigate this complexity, the Institute brings together data, research, and specialized expertise from across the entire S&P Global enterprise.

Operating squarely at the intersection of capital markets, technology, and global policy, we are dedicated to connecting the dots on these structural transformations, delivering the forward-looking perspectives that clients and decision-makers need to lead with confidence.

Alexandra Dimitrijevic

S&P Global

Alexandra Dimitrijevic

Head of the S&P Global Institute

S&P Global 2026 Key Themes

A Volatile World

Members and Partners of the S&P Global Institute

Latest Research

Look Forward Journal