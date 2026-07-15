S&P Global

Head of the S&P Global Institute

Alexandra Dimitrijevic is Head of the S&P Global Institute, S&P Global’s new center for enterprise-wide thought leadership.

The Institute was created because the most profound challenges facing today’s global leaders can no longer be understood in silos. Geopolitics, artificial intelligence, the energy transition, and macroeconomic volatility are not isolated trends—they are colliding to fundamentally reshape the markets and the global economy. To navigate this complexity, the Institute unites data, research, and specialized expertise from across the entire S&P Global enterprise. Operating squarely at the intersection of capital markets, technology, and global policy, we are dedicated to connecting the dots on these structural transformations, delivering the forward-looking perspectives that clients and decision-makers need to lead with confidence.



Alexandra brings more than 30 years of experience in finance and global credit markets. She previously served as Global Head of Research and Development at S&P Global Ratings, overseeing global research platforms, market analysis and product development initiatives across areas including sustainable finance, private markets, decentralised finance and emerging markets.



Over her career at S&P Global Ratings, Alexandra has held senior leadership roles across corporate and sovereign ratings and built broad expertise across asset classes and regions. Alexandra served a senior spokesperson with a wide range of stakeholders, including the media, investors, policymakers, and regulators.



Alexandra serves on the Board and Risk & Audit Committee of Bruegel, a leading Brussels-based economic policy think tank. She is founding member of the Women in Research club in Paris and the Women in Fixed Income in London.