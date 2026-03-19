Energy is Everything. It’s the defining feature of today’s global landscape.

The rapid growth of AI and the enormous energy required to power it are driving an unprecedented convergence between the technology and energy sectors. Electricity is taking on a larger role besides AI across the economy, even as affordability pressures intensify and grid investment becomes more urgent. At the same time, the “molecules economy” is evolving as LNG markets become more globally integrated, and hydrocarbons remain central to meeting demand.

Amid a rapidly evolving and expanding global landscape, the need to secure reliable and sustainable energy has never been more urgent. Securing critical minerals and materials is increasingly recognized as a strategic priority, underscoring the importance of diversified supply chains and long-term resource stewardship.

Advancing greater transparency and standardization in carbon measurement is essential to unlocking the full potential of voluntary carbon markets and enabling credible carbon-differentiated trade.

As energy advances the global economy, climate impacts have continued to intensify. Integrating adaptation and physical resilience into energy planning is becoming foundational to building systems that are durable, flexible and fit for the future.

Understanding these driving forces is central not only to energy markets, but also to the wider world those markets serve. That is why it is more important than ever to bring together deep sector expertise, rigorous data and on-the-ground market knowledge.

S&P Global’s Look Forward: Energy Futures provides world-leading analysis to help leaders navigate complexity with confidence at a moment when decisions made by policymakers, companies and investors will reverberate for decades. This issue is going to press during the war in the Middle East, one of the most historically important moments in the global energy markets. S&P Global Energy news and price reporters, researchers, and analysts will continue to analyze the impact of the conflict on the physical energy markets, as well as its long-term implications, while staying connected with our customers.

We invite you to share your own views on these topics and ask questions. Your insights and engagements are invaluable. We want to hear from you.