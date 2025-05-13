StepForward is an initiative of the S&P Global Foundation and S&P Global to equip youth and early career individuals with AI fundamentals and the human-centric skills needed to succeed in an AI-enabled workforce.

Through a three-year, $10M commitment,* StepForward supports organizations delivering innovative workforce readiness and AI education programs, and works through global and regional collaborators, complemented by skills-based volunteering that channels S&P Global employees’ expertise. StepForward aims to expand access, unlock potential, and help the next generation step confidently into the careers of tomorrow.