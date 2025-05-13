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StepForward is an initiative of the S&P Global Foundation and S&P Global to equip youth and early career individuals with AI fundamentals and the human-centric skills needed to succeed in an AI-enabled workforce.
Through a three-year, $10M commitment,* StepForward supports organizations delivering innovative workforce readiness and AI education programs, and works through global and regional collaborators, complemented by skills-based volunteering that channels S&P Global employees’ expertise. StepForward aims to expand access, unlock potential, and help the next generation step confidently into the careers of tomorrow.
Generation and Massachusetts Institute of Technology MIT RAISE (Responsible AI for Social Empowerment and Education) will receive grants from the S&P Global Foundation to deliver AI-focused youth development and young adult employment programs across key markets.
S&P Global Foundation also collaborated with MIT Solve through the Essential Innovation Challenge to identify six regional nonprofits that will deliver workforce development programs tailored to local market needs. These organizations are receiving funding from the S&P Global Foundation with the goal of scaling AI learning and human-centric skills.
Separately, S&P Global is providing support to eight strategic collaborators across a range of initiatives aligned with the StepForward mission.
Global Collaborator
The UN Youth Office, a United Nations Entity, will participate as a global collaborator supported through an S&P Global corporate-funded contribution. The organization plays a unique role as a global convener and amplifier with direct digital reach to over one million young people. They will focus on a global campaign to elevate awareness of the future-ready skills young people need to thrive in rapidly changing labor markets
The S&P Global Foundation is a separate 501(c)(3) private foundation that conducts and supports charitable activities in furtherance of its mission, with funding and support from S&P Global.
*Funding for the three-year initiative includes $6 million from the S&P Global Foundation and $4 million from S&P Global.