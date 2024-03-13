S&P Global Offerings
Volume 6 – 13 March 2024
We are at a pivotal moment in the energy transition.
Sweeping financial investments have set the stage for a decade of deployment. Thousands of new projects and new technologies will enter the world’s energy ecosystem, from hydrogen to carbon capture and more. In addition, artificial intelligence is transforming capabilities in data processing and decision-making that will impact the energy industry.
While evidence of the transition is clear, uncertainties remain. In this edition of Look Forward: Multidimensional Transition, our economists, analysts, researchers and data experts examine the challenges and opportunities of decarbonization, focusing on topics with the greatest potential for large-scale disruption and deployment.
This issue explores a spectrum of topics: energy security, geopolitics of energy and climate change, critical minerals for energy transition, natural gas, carbon markets, methane emissions, transportation, and material transition.
It is intended to help decision-makers in asset management, asset ownership, companies, multilateral institutions, nonprofits and governments look beyond the near term and explore the trends that will shape our future.
I encourage you to seek out previous volumes of Look Forward as well, which cover a range of topics to help navigate an uncertain world. Get in touch with us to share your own views on these topics and ask questions. We want to hear from you.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
President, S&P Global Commodity Insights
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist
S&P Global Ratings
Global Head of Research & Development
S&P Global Ratings
President, S&P Global Ratings
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Head of Energy Transition Program Management
Ashutosh Singh is a director with the financial services team at S&P Global, where he leads global oil supply forecasting and upstream sector fundamentals analysis.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Research and Analysis Director, Upstream Solutions
Juliana Abella, director, head of the legal team within the E&P Terms and Above Ground Risk group at S&P Global Commodity Insights
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Vice President, Oil Markets, Midstream, and Downstream
Kurt Barrow is Vice President of Oil Markets, Midstream, and Downstream at S&P Global Commodity Insights.
S&P Global Ratings
Associate Director, EMEA Utilities
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Senior Advisor
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Head of Carbon Pricing
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Senior Director, Global Power and Renewables
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Executive Director, Climate and Cleantech
Peter Gardett is an executive director for climate and cleantech at S&P Global Commodity Insights.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Executive Director, Upstream Energy
Judson (Jud) Jacobs is an executive director in the Upstream Energy practice at S&P Global Commodity Insights, focused on technology and innovation.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Head of Future Energy, Policy and Technology Analytics
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Global Head, Energy Transition Consulting
Eleonor is Global Head of Energy Transition Consulting.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Vice President, Upstream
Raoul LeBlanc is Vice President for North American unconventionals at S&P Global Commodity Insights, where he focuses on evaluating the dynamic onshore arena.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Director, Chemical Consulting
Olivier is a Director in the chemical consulting team in London, UK
S&P Global Ratings
Director, EMEA Utilities
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Analyst, Hydrogen and Low-Carbon Gas
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Head of Geopolitics & International Affairs
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Director, Greater China Power & Renewable
Chengyao Peng, director for Greater China power & renewables research and analysis at S&P Global Commodity Insights, and a member of the thought leadership group in global power and renewables, with a focus on Asia Pacific and China in particular.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Principal Research Analyst, Gas Power and Climate Solutions
Paola Perez Pena is a principal research analyst in the Clean Energy Technology group, focusing on carbon sequestration research, analytics and insights.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Global Vice President, Specialty Chemicals
Tony Potter serves as global vice president at S&P Global Commodity Insights, leading specialty chemical research and analysis in the Asia-Pacific region.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Executive Director, Gas, Power, and Energy Futures
Catherine Robinson, executive director on the Gas, Power, and Energy Futures team at S&P Global Commodity Insights, leads gas and power research in Europe and global analysis on low-carbon gases.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Vice President, Energy
Shankari Srinivasan, Vice President of Energy at S&P Global Commodity Insights, leads the global gas and European gas and power research teams.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Global Gas Strategy Lead and Special Advisor
Michael Stoppard is Global Gas Strategy Lead and Special Advisor with S&P Global Commodity Insights.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Executive Director, Climate and Sustainability Group
Eduard Sala de Vedruna leads the Clean Energy Technologies team at S&P Global Commodity Insights.
S&P Global
Vice Chairman
Daniel Yergin is vice chairman of S&P Global.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Executive Director, Clean Technology & Renewables
Edurne Zoco is an executive director for the Clean Technology & Renewables team at S&P Global Commodity Insights, leading the group's research activities across renewables, batteries, and energy storage.
Lead Editors
Ellen White, Copy Editor
Angela Long, Lead Editor
Project Manager
Ashutosh Singh, Head of Energy Transition Program Management
Copy Editor
Mary Minton, Editor
Graphics Editor
Matthew Schick, Senior Editor, Visuals
Head of Editorial, Design & Publishing Team
Ken Fredman
Content Strategy
Nathan Hunt, Vice President of Content and Digital Marketing
Communications
Joanna Vickers, Public Relations Director
Website Development
Kurt Burger, Marketing Specialist
Social Outreach
Camille McManus, Marketing Specialist
Designer
Augusto Justiniano, Senior Designer