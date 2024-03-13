We are at a pivotal moment in the energy transition.

Sweeping financial investments have set the stage for a decade of deployment. Thousands of new projects and new technologies will enter the world’s energy ecosystem, from hydrogen to carbon capture and more. In addition, artificial intelligence is transforming capabilities in data processing and decision-making that will impact the energy industry.

While evidence of the transition is clear, uncertainties remain. In this edition of Look Forward: Multidimensional Transition, our economists, analysts, researchers and data experts examine the challenges and opportunities of decarbonization, focusing on topics with the greatest potential for large-scale disruption and deployment.

This issue explores a spectrum of topics: energy security, geopolitics of energy and climate change, critical minerals for energy transition, natural gas, carbon markets, methane emissions, transportation, and material transition.

It is intended to help decision-makers in asset management, asset ownership, companies, multilateral institutions, nonprofits and governments look beyond the near term and explore the trends that will shape our future.

I encourage you to seek out previous volumes of Look Forward as well, which cover a range of topics to help navigate an uncertain world. Get in touch with us to share your own views on these topics and ask questions. We want to hear from you.