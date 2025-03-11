S&P Global Offerings
Our Groups
Governments, companies, individuals and markets around the world rely on us to provide
critical insights that drive performance and inspire new ideas and possibilities. For over 160 years,
our Essential Intelligence® has built bridges and pension funds, created new growth
and new opportunities, and enabled the kinds of decisions that set the world in motion.
We rely on our people to bring that Essential Intelligence to light.
We provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and Accelerate Progress.
Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.
Our ratings and research combine an analyst-driven approach with the greatest breadth and depth of critical insights for credit, risk and sustainable finance solutions. We help market participants manage risk and uncover new opportunities.
Our unparalleled data and deep insights of the global energy and commodities markets enables our customers to confidently make decisions and create long-term, sustainable value.
We are the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
We provide invaluable insights from unmatched automotive data, enabling our customers to anticipate change and make decisions with conviction. Our expertise helps to optimize their businesses, reach the right consumers and shape the future of mobility.
Your single source of essential sustainability intelligence from across S&P Global’s divisions. Our comprehensive coverage of global markets combined with in-depth sustainability intelligence provides expansive insight on business risk, opportunity, and impact as we work towards a sustainable future.
We are a leading agile and innovative global analytics company, and India’s foremost provider of ratings, data, research, analytics, and solutions.
Helped ensure the financial success and operational transparency of America's most dynamic industry in the 1800s - railroads - by providing reliable, comprehensive data for investors. Led to the founding of one of the most prominent names in the field of financial information services: Standard & Poor's.
In 1959 O'Brien forms the Technical Service Division, delivering printed data on microfilm. Two years later, a division is created now known as Information Handling Services.
After learning in her 20s about the path-breaking work of CRISIL, she showed up unannounced at the CEO’s office and asked for a job. She became the first woman to lead CRISIL and spearheaded the growth of its global footprint.
Gave investors a better overall view of the market with broad-market, market-cap-weighted and composite indices, and laid the groundwork for the first computer-generated index: the S&P 500. This industry-standard index is still used today to drive critical financial decisions.
A journalist turned business advocate who shed light on the monopolies in the oil industry and helped champion greater industrywide competition and sustainability. His oil price assessment became the global benchmark in 1928, and Platts has grown into the leading independent provider of information for the energy and commodities markets.
Given free rein to "come up with something worthwhile" at Standard & Poor's in the early 1960s, he embraced the power of the computer as an investment tool. Morrison created Compustat, deploying machine readable tape to provide deeper financial insight than ever before.
Frustrated by the inefficient dissemination of savings & loan market information to investors and analysts, he left his bank job to start a quarterly digest of S&L information for investment banks. He launched SNL Financial in 1987, which served as a basis for S&P Global Market Intelligence after its acquisition in 2015.
