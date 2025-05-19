We provide extensive access to up to 1,000 transparently disclosed ESG datapoints checked against reliable public sources for every company we assess in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), enabling users to explore the sustainability considerations that matter most in their specific context.

The granularity of our offering enables ESG Raw Data users to lower or remove factors where they see less value and increase the weights on factors they find more relevant. This enables a wide range of workflows, including customization of scoring-related analytics and models, thematic analysis of portfolios, development of alternative peer groups, and much more. Asset managers can run more sophisticated investment screens, banks can incorporate this data into risk evaluation, corporations can research and set operational targets against their peers, and much more.