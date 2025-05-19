Need Essential Sustainability Intelligence?

Talk to a Specialist

ON THIS PAGE

Sustainability Indices

Our sustainability indices include broad-market indices such as the S&P 500 Scored & Screened Index, targeting the top 75% of the float market capitalization of each GICS® industry group by S&P DJI ESG Score, best-in-class indices such as the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices, which target the top 10% of sustainability performers, and more.

The S&P 500 Scored & Screened Index

The S&P 500 Scored & Screened Index celebrated its fifth birthday on Jan. 28, 2024. Over the past five years, the sustainability index has become an important piece of the sustainable indexing puzzle for investors looking to leverage the strength of the S&P 500 while incorporating meaningful and measurable sustainability-focused enhancements.
Learn More

Climate Indices

Designed to address climate change and the transition to a low-carbon economy, climate indices address different carbon reduction objectives—including carbon-efficient and fossil-fuel-free-strategies. The indices use both current and forward-looking approaches, as well as those that align with the Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

SPIVA Sustainability Scorecard

Find Out More

Thematic Sustainability Indices

Our thematic sustainability indices focus on a range of themes, from clean energy and natural resources to infrastructure and green real estate. Innovations in the way we construct indices, including advanced machine learning techniques, allow us to identify and track the megatrends reshaping our future.

Fixed Income Sustainability Indices

As the global green bond market continues to grow, our indices are helping investors assess greenium and the potential opportunity set. Leveraging proprietary and third-party sustainability datasets, our indices provide the marketplace with the insights needed to implement sustainable fixed income strategies.

Green Bonds

Green bond indices are designed to track bonds whose proceeds are used to finance qualifying investments that generate measurable societal and/or environmental benefits.

Discover More

Other Fixed Income Sustainability Indices

These indices focus on renewable and clean energy, municipal water and sewer, and religious fixed income strategies.

Discover More

Custom Solutions

You have the idea. We’ll create the index. Drawing on a wealth of experience and industry knowledge, we provide custom index solutions for banks, ETF providers, asset managers, and other institutions globally.

S&P Custom

S&P Custom indices are tailored versions of existing S&P DJI indices that follow straightforward, rule-based approaches. For example, they may exclude a specific sector or stocks of certain size range, or may be calculated using a different weighting scheme. These indices are sponsored and governed by S&P DJI

Check Out Custom Indices

Client Proprietary

Our Client Proprietary indices are created using clients’ intellectual property, and carry the client’s brand. They may be derived from a custom universe of securities, or from an S&P DJI branded index.

Benchmark Administration

Indices for which we are benchmark administrator. These indices are subject to our Index governance and methodology oversight through a dedicated custom index committee.

Why Custom Indices?

Expertise & Experience

We calculate over 10,000 custom headline indices for more than 150 clients around the world. All of these indices are managed with the same rigorous processes and robust infrastructure used to calculate our flagship indices.

Brand Association

The S&P Dow Jones Indices name is widely associated with quality, integrity, and transparency. This brand equity can be leveraged through the “Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices” mark, which is made available to all custom index clients.

Extensive Coverage

Our index and constituent database spans all major asset classes and covers more than 33,000 securities in 96 countries.

Client Services

A dedicated custom team supports our clients globally. We provide “follow the sun” coverage with representatives in Beijing, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Amsterdam, London, New York, and Mexico City.