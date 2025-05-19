Our Capabilities

For over two decades, our indices have brought transparency to sustainability. Incorporating world-renowned datasets and accounting for global standards, these indices span assets classes to deliver a 360-degree view of environmental, social, and governance risk, opportunity, and impact. Our comprehensive, flexible suite of solutions includes broad-market sustainability indices rooted in the iconic S&P 500®, and regional headline benchmarks, net zero and low-carbon climate approaches, and thematic strategies targeting hydrogen and clean energy, among other themes.