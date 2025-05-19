S&P Global Offerings
For over two decades, our indices have brought transparency to sustainability. Incorporating world-renowned datasets and accounting for global standards, these indices span assets classes to deliver a 360-degree view of environmental, social, and governance risk, opportunity, and impact. Our comprehensive, flexible suite of solutions includes broad-market sustainability indices rooted in the iconic S&P 500®, and regional headline benchmarks, net zero and low-carbon climate approaches, and thematic strategies targeting hydrogen and clean energy, among other themes.
Our sustainability indices include broad-market indices such as the S&P 500 Scored & Screened Index, targeting the top 75% of the float market capitalization of each GICS® industry group by S&P DJI ESG Score, best-in-class indices such as the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices, which target the top 10% of sustainability performers, and more.
The S&P ESG indices are broad-based, market-cap-weighted sustainability indices designed to measure the performance of securities meeting sustainability criteria, while maintaining similar overall industry group weights as their underlying benchmark.
The Dow Jones Best-in-Class Diversified Indices are sustainability indices designed for investors seeking broad indices that apply sustainability best-in-class selection and ethical exclusions while minimizing regional, size, and sector biases.
The S&P ESG Dividend Aristocrats® Indices measure the dividend yield-weighted performance of companies from an underlying index that meet specific sustainability criteria and have followed a managed dividends policy for a specified number of years.
These indices are sustainability indices designed to measure the equal-weighted performance of a select group of stocks meeting certain thresholds for sustainability compliance.
The S&P Sustainability Screened Indices screen out companies that do not meet sustainability standards, regardless of sector.
The DJSI indices are designed for investors seeking to track equity markets while applying a sustainability best-in-class selection process.
These indices cover strategies ranging from those that simply exclude companies involved in controversial practices to those that focus solely on environmental and social responsibility concerns.
Designed to address climate change and the transition to a low-carbon economy, climate indices address different carbon reduction objectives—including carbon-efficient and fossil-fuel-free-strategies. The indices use both current and forward-looking approaches, as well as those that align with the Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
These innovative climate indices track the performance of eligible equity securities, selected and weighted to be collectively compatible with a 1.5ºC global warming climate scenario, in addition to several other climate-themed objectives.
These climate indices measure the performance of companies that don’t own fossil fuel reserves, defined as economically and technically recoverable sources of crude oil, natural gas, and thermal coal.
These climate indices over-weight companies with lower levels of carbon emissions and under-weight companies with higher levels per unit of revenue.
These climate indices aim to reduce the carbon ownership of an index in correspondence with the carbon budget from the IPCC, with an 83% chance of limiting warming to 1.5ºC by applying the decarbonization pathway that would be needed by the world at the index level.
Backed by market-leading datasets, the S&P GSCI Climate Aware Index is the first broad-based commodity index to incorporate environmental metrics.
Our thematic sustainability indices focus on a range of themes, from clean energy and natural resources to infrastructure and green real estate. Innovations in the way we construct indices, including advanced machine learning techniques, allow us to identify and track the megatrends reshaping our future.
These sustainability indices include strategies focused on investing in water, clean energy, and clean tech.
These indices include strategies focused on green RESIs and REITs, with company weights modified to tilt the indices toward stronger performers according to GRESB's real estate sustainability assessment.
The S&P/Drucker Institute Corporate Effectiveness Index is designed to track stocks in the S&P 500® that consistently rank highly on proprietary management criteria.
The S&P Catholic Value indices exclude certain activities that are not aligned with the Responsible Investment Guidelines of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). They are designed for investors who do not want to breach religious norms in their passive investing strategies.
As the global green bond market continues to grow, our indices are helping investors assess greenium and the potential opportunity set. Leveraging proprietary and third-party sustainability datasets, our indices provide the marketplace with the insights needed to implement sustainable fixed income strategies.
Green bond indices are designed to track bonds whose proceeds are used to finance qualifying investments that generate measurable societal and/or environmental benefits.
These indices focus on renewable and clean energy, municipal water and sewer, and religious fixed income strategies.
You have the idea. We’ll create the index. Drawing on a wealth of experience and industry knowledge, we provide custom index solutions for banks, ETF providers, asset managers, and other institutions globally.
S&P Custom indices are tailored versions of existing S&P DJI indices that follow straightforward, rule-based approaches. For example, they may exclude a specific sector or stocks of certain size range, or may be calculated using a different weighting scheme. These indices are sponsored and governed by S&P DJI
Our Client Proprietary indices are created using clients’ intellectual property, and carry the client’s brand. They may be derived from a custom universe of securities, or from an S&P DJI branded index.
Indices for which we are benchmark administrator. These indices are subject to our Index governance and methodology oversight through a dedicated custom index committee.
We calculate over 10,000 custom headline indices for more than 150 clients around the world. All of these indices are managed with the same rigorous processes and robust infrastructure used to calculate our flagship indices.
The S&P Dow Jones Indices name is widely associated with quality, integrity, and transparency. This brand equity can be leveraged through the “Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices” mark, which is made available to all custom index clients.
Our index and constituent database spans all major asset classes and covers more than 33,000 securities in 96 countries.
A dedicated custom team supports our clients globally. We provide “follow the sun” coverage with representatives in Beijing, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Amsterdam, London, New York, and Mexico City.