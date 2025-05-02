Need Essential Sustainability Intelligence?

What are Carbon Markets?

Carbon Markets help to facilitate progress on global net zero commitments by enabling market participants to trade carbon allowances and carbon offsets via compliance and voluntary carbon markets. Carbon markets are expected to grow rapidly in the short term creating market opportunities and mobilizing investment, and diminish in the longer term as countries close in on net zero emissions.

What are Carbon Allowances?

Carbon Allowances are used in compliance carbon markets where government organizations or regulatory authorities provide regulated companies a certain number of carbon allowances every year, allowing them to emit one tonne of CO2 per credit. Market participants, often including both emitters and financial intermediaries, can trade allowances to meet regulatory requirements (or for hedging or trading purposes). In the case of cap-and-trade programs, called Emissions Trading Systems (ETS), the limit on carbon emissions (i.e., the cap) slowly decreases over time.

What are Carbon Offsets?

Carbon Offsets, traditionally used in voluntary carbon markets, enable companies (and individuals) to offset their carbon emissions by buying offsets that either reduce emissions (e.g. renewable energy) or remove emissions (e.g. reforestation). Carbon offsets have also been used in compliance carbon markets to satisfy a portion of cap-and-trade requirements.

Putting a price on CO2 is the surest way to drive the energy transition, with a growing number of countries adopting emissions trading systems, carbon taxes or a combination of both.

Benefits of Carbon Markets

Carbon markets play a crucial role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by providing a mechanism for companies to offset their carbon footprint. By purchasing carbon credits, businesses can invest in projects that reduce or remove greenhouse gas emissions, such as renewable energy projects or reforestation initiatives. This promotes the development and adoption of clean technologies and sustainable practices, leading to a more environmentally friendly economy. Additionally, participating in carbon markets can provide financial incentives and opportunities for businesses. Companies can generate revenue by selling excess carbon credits or by developing innovative solutions to reduce emissions. This not only helps businesses meet their environmental goals but also contributes to their bottom line. Overall, carbon markets create a win-win situation by addressing climate change, promoting sustainability, and offering financial benefits to businesses.

Compliance vs Voluntary Carbon Markets: What's the difference?

The compliance carbon market refers to a market where companies are required to meet specific emission reduction targets set by regulatory authorities. These targets are often legally binding, and companies must purchase carbon credits to offset their emissions and comply with regulations. On the other hand, the voluntary carbon market is driven by organizations and individuals who voluntarily choose to offset their emissions by purchasing carbon credits. These credits are not mandated by regulations but are used to demonstrate environmental responsibility and sustainability. Both markets involve the buying and selling of carbon credits, but the key difference lies in the regulatory requirements and obligations.

 

While nascent today, carbon markets are projected to grow significantly providing important pathways for countries, corporates, and financial institutions to turn net zero commitments into net zero action plans.

Find out how we are bringing transparency to the nascent carbon markets with infrastructure, price assessments, index benchmarks, and data and insight.

Challenges and Future of Carbon Markets

The challenges faced by carbon markets include ensuring transparency and integrity in the trading of carbon credits. It is important to establish robust monitoring, reporting, and verification mechanisms to prevent fraud and ensure that emission reductions are accurately measured and accounted for. Another challenge is addressing market fluctuations and price volatility, as carbon credits can be subject to changing market conditions and investor sentiment. To overcome these challenges, there is a need for standardized regulations and frameworks that provide stability and confidence in the market. Looking towards the future, carbon markets have the potential for significant growth. As more countries and companies commit to reducing their carbon emissions, the demand for carbon credits is expected to increase. Additionally, emerging trends such as the expansion of carbon pricing mechanisms and the integration of carbon markets with other sustainability initiatives can further drive the growth and effectiveness of carbon markets.

Explore our case study collection to learn how our clients have tackled their most pressing ESG issues using S&P Global's essential intelligence data sets.

