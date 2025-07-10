S&P Global Offerings
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
OUR CAPABILITIES
We support you to compare your company’s sustainability performance based on Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) to industry peers with comprehensive data analysis from the broader regional and sector levels down to your company’s relative performance in selected sustainability topics.
Explore databases and online services that enable you to analyze your company’s sustainability performance compared to your industry peers and gain access to peer public responses on CSA questions accessible to your management and subject matter experts for external stakeholders.
Gain insights on score changes and expected practices, and access gap descriptions to understand CSA expectations on the CSA Platform.
The Benchmarking Reports provides a comprehensive overview of your company’s sustainability performance compared to your industry peers in the CSA, including detailed insights and gap analysis into CSA question and item of your assessment results.
Focused ESG data-point analysis offering a detailed insight into company’s relative performance in selected sustainability areas and an essential tool to learn from peers.
Corporations use the CSA as a reference tool for ESG-focused investors in gauging financial materiality with their sustainability performance, which creates an opportunity to be listed in S&P Global’s sustainability indices. Private markets can equally harness powerful CSA insights to align with global reporting standards and frameworks, potentially enhancing portfolio company performance.
Rounding out our offering of sustainability assessments and benchmarking tools, Sustainability Benchmarking team offers in-depth workshops and customized training courses in English.