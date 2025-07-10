Advance your Sustainability Journey with Us

Choose the services that fit best for you. Further, our specialist teams are ready to support your distinct needs.

Online Tools

Explore databases and online services that enable you to analyze your company’s sustainability performance compared to your industry peers and gain access to peer public responses on CSA questions accessible to your management and subject matter experts for external stakeholders.

Online CSA Question Gap Description

Gain insights on score changes and expected practices, and access gap descriptions to understand CSA expectations on the CSA Platform.

Benchmarking Reports

The Benchmarking Reports provides a comprehensive overview of your company’s sustainability performance compared to your industry peers in the CSA, including detailed insights and gap analysis into CSA question and item of your assessment results.

Data Analysis

Focused ESG data-point analysis offering a detailed insight into company’s relative performance in selected sustainability areas and an essential tool to learn from peers.

CSA as a Service

Corporations use the CSA as a reference tool for ESG-focused investors in gauging financial materiality with their sustainability performance, which creates an opportunity to be listed in S&P Global’s sustainability indices. Private markets can equally harness powerful CSA insights to align with global reporting standards and frameworks, potentially enhancing portfolio company performance.

Workshops

Rounding out our offering of sustainability assessments and benchmarking tools, Sustainability Benchmarking team offers in-depth workshops and customized training courses in English.

Insights

Sustainability Quarterly First-Quarter 2025 Edition

This edition of S&P Global's sustainability research journal explores the risks and opportunities of an increasingly volatile landscape.
