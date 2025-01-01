Companies that are eligible for the Dow Jones Best in Class Indices. The underlying rules can be found here.

Companies that form part of S&P Dow Jones Indices benchmark indices. The underlying rules can be found here.

S&P Global regularly evaluates its universe of assessed companies so that it stays relevant to the needs of the investment community, for example using the S&P Global Broad Market Index and market capitalization as a reference. S&P Global may add other, currently non-invited companies to the broader Research Universe. Moreover, non-invited issuers (i.e., individual companies) have the option to solicit a Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and obtain an S&P Global ESG Score.

Invited Universe: A rules-based list of companies for which S&P Global Sustainable1 will perform a Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) on, and for which it will produce ESG Scores. These companies will be actively contacted (“invited”) to contribute to the assessment process. The Invited universe always refers to a specific methodology year.

Research Universe: All companies for which S&P Global Sustainable1 is going to perform a Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) on and produce ESG scores for, irrespective of their invitation status. This can include companies that are not part of the Invited Universe. The Research Universe always refers to a specific methodology year.

Companies that are invited but decide not to participate may be assessed by S&P Global based on publicly available information, and the resulting Scores and data may be shared via S&P Global platforms. Participation in the CSA is not a prerequisite for eligibility in the Dow Jones Best in Class Indices or other S&P Global Indices.

Official invitations will be sent out between February and June. Companies may also check their invitation status using our search tool above and visit the Sustainability Portal to book their participation window at any time.

The 2025 CSA questionnaire opens for all companies on April 1st. Companies can select a participation window that best meets individual reporting schedules, see CSA timeline. Log in to the Sustainability Portal to reserve a spot.