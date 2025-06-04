S&P Global Offerings
Exchanges and Issuers are supporting the global transition to a sustainable economy through increased transparency, sustainable financial products, carbon markets, and stakeholder capacity-building.
Empowering Exchanges and Issuers with the foundational tools necessary to enhance value and drive sustainable development in capital markets.
Working with Exchanges, public companies, and industry associations, we offer comprehensive energy transition, climate and sustainability data and analytics, sustainability rating services, sustainability benchmarks, and integrated infrastructure solutions that enable carbon markets. We empower sustainable finance practitioners across the entire capital markets ecosystem, supporting Exchanges, corporate issuers, and more.
Our solutions facilitate the implementation of climate transition plans, reporting aligned with national sustainability taxonomies, and target alignment with net-zero climate goals, among other objectives.
Bondholder Identification and Investor Communication
Commodity Benchmark Prices, Assessments, and Global Trading Solutions
Corporate Reporting Platforms and Analytical Services
Investor Perception Analytics, Intelligence, and CRM Platform
Second Party Opinions and Climate Transition Assessments
Pricing Methodologies
Sustainability and Climate Indices
Sustainable Market Data and Collection Platforms
Sustainability and climate benchmarks are designed to help market participants track environmental risk and opportunity. We also assist in creating the infrastructure for carbon credit trading, enabling Exchanges to effectively implement and manage carbon markets. Featured solutions include:
Strategies focused on environmental, social and governance risk, opportunity and impact, including broad-market indices that maintain benchmark-like industry group weights while excluding companies that don’t meet sustainability criteria.
Strategies designed to align with climate regulations and objectives, including net zero, low carbon and fossil-fuel-free approaches.
Strategies focusing on bonds created to finance qualifying investments that generate measurable societal and/or environmental benefits.
Strategies designed to target specialized areas including clean energy, natural resources, green real estate and more.
Leveraging our extensive indexing expertise and comprehensive data solutions, customized sustainability indices can help address client-defined specific objectives and get ahead of emerging sustainability trends.
The S&P Global Commodity Insights Meta Registry® connects environmental registries around the world with carbon markets and their participants, bringing transparency and consistency to an ever-changing environmental space.
These offerings enable Exchanges and Issuers to benchmark their sustainability performance through tailored reports and assessments, targeting alignment with market standards such as TCFD (ISSB), GRI, and CSRD. We provide peer best practices, reporting tools, and educational workshops that help gather information, set clear sustainability goals and targets, and build capacity among operational and management staff. Featured solutions include
The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), first established in 1999, is an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices, focusing on criteria that are both industry specific and financially material.
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Benchmarking Reports utilize CSA results of your company and industry to give your company a comprehensive sustainability performance overview which you can use to brief internal and external stakeholders.
Rounding out its offering of sustainability assessments and benchmarking tools, the S&P Global Benchmarking Team offers in-depth workshops and sustainability training courses.
Climanomics is a risk analytics platform that calculates the financial impact of climate risk on physical assets or real estate investments and aggregates up to the portfolio level.
Companies can leverage this comprehensive solution for CSRD reporting, which includes identifying ESG impacts, risks, and opportunities through double materiality assessments, performing detailed gap analyses with actionable roadmaps, and conducting climate and nature risk assessments.
Footprinting Analytics Services provides a quantitative approach to measuring a company’s Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, in accordance with globally accepted science-based frameworks.
By utilizing our Target-Setting Analytics Services, you can set credible science-based targets and demonstrate your commitment in managing climate-related issues to your customers, investors and other key stakeholders.
The Sustainability Starter Pack provides a holistic solution that enables companies to identify, measure, and disclose industry-specific and financially material environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.
The TCFD Analytics Services enable companies to identify, assess, and report climate-related risks in alignment with the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
Through these solutions, we facilitate the collection and validation of sustainability data for national taxonomies and other reporting frameworks, targeting compliance and transparency in the market. Our data collection processes enable Exchanges to effectively check sustainability KPIs and attributes against both established and custom market frameworks. Additionally, we support the redistribution of assessed sustainability datasets to stakeholders, offering both our research and data collected from your market to ensure informed decision-making and accountability. We also speak to establishing Green Equity Principles and provide verification of issuer green revenue or climate transition alignment, guiding issuers toward their sustainability objectives. These solutions include:
The Climate Transition Assessment (CTA) is a qualitative opinion on where a company is on its current transition journey and where we expect it to head into the future, based on an assessment of planned transition activities and implementation drivers.
The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) as a Service enables you to measure and benchmark your portfolio companies, due diligence prospects and supply chain entities on a wide range of financially relevant environmental, social and governance & economic criteria - critical to demonstrating your success to the growing number of sustainability-focused investors.
The Nature & Biodiversity Risk dataset assesses nature-related impacts and dependencies across a company’s direct operations that can be applied at the asset, company, and portfolio level.
The Net-Zero Commitments Tracker dataset provides a company's Net-Zero commitments, as well as other available commitments, along with its current status using its supply chain.
The Physical Risk dataset provides asset and company-level physical risk exposure scores and financial impact metrics to help financial and non-financial organizations assess the impact of climate change on their portfolios, operational assets and supply chains.
The S&P Global ESG Scores and ESG Raw Data packages provides respective access to granular sustainability-related scores and raw data collected as part of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) process from public and additional disclosures.
The S&P Global SFDR Sustainable Investment Framework dataset is a comprehensive dataset designed to help financial market participants comply with the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) and the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).
An S&P Global Ratings Second Party Opinion (SPO) is an independent, point-in-time analysis of a sustainable finance instrument, program, or framework.
The Trucost Environmental data measures environmental impact across key dimensions for public & private companies.
Discover a few ways we have supported sustainable finance and the energy transition through our collaborations with Exchanges and Issuers below: