Empowering Exchanges and Issuers with the foundational tools necessary to enhance value and drive sustainable development in capital markets.

Working with Exchanges, public companies, and industry associations, we offer comprehensive energy transition, climate and sustainability data and analytics, sustainability rating services, sustainability benchmarks, and integrated infrastructure solutions that enable carbon markets. We empower sustainable finance practitioners across the entire capital markets ecosystem, supporting Exchanges, corporate issuers, and more.

Our solutions facilitate the implementation of climate transition plans, reporting aligned with national sustainability taxonomies, and target alignment with net-zero climate goals, among other objectives.