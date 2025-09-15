Welcome to the Third-Quarter 2025 Special Edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly, the flagship research journal from S&P Global. The research that follows shines new light on the future of the energy transition and climate action — pivotal topics during a busy season of sustainability events, starting with Climate Week NYC.  

We kick off with new energy and climate scenarios from S&P Global that capture energy market risks and reimagine plausible pathways to the future. The revised base case view describes a world attempting to manage the instability and uncertainty of the first half of the 2020s; it aims to strike a balance between conclusively pivoting the global energy system away from fossil fuels and still meeting the growing needs of developed and emerging economies.  

Building on these scenarios, a new probabilistic analysis by S&P Global explores why the world should plan for 2.3 degrees C of warming. The research aims to eliminate some of the uncertainty about the pace of climate change to support adaptation and resilience investment decisions.   

To understand what those adaptation and resilience efforts look like in practice, we turn to a critical enabler of economic growth, trade and connectivity: airports. Major hub airports are highly exposed to climate hazards in many regions, which can have wide-ranging business impacts, research from S&P Global finds. On the positive side, we find adaptation and resilience efforts are more advanced for airports compared to many transportation infrastructure peers. 

We explore the physical risks of climate change through the lens of data centers: Data centers are being built out rapidly to meet growing AI demands, and our research examines the implications for water stress around the globe. 

We also examine the social side of the energy transition. The race is on for critical minerals needed to power low-carbon energy technologies, and our research explores how mining companies are managing relationships with the communities most directly impacted by their activities. This is especially pressing since 43% of mines for transition minerals mines sit on or near officially recognized Indigenous or local community lands. Without careful management, disputes with communities can lead to financial impacts for mining companies and undermine energy transition ambitions. 

Finally, we look ahead to COP30, the UN Climate Change conference that Brazil will host in November, putting Latin America in the spotlight. We explore the landscape for sustainable finance in the region, where competing priorities such as economic growth, the just energy transition and nature preservation intersect. 

We hope the following research will jumpstart productive, solutions-oriented conversations during Climate Week NYC and beyond.

Lindsey Hall

S&P Global Sustainable1

Lindsey Hall

Global Head of Thought Leadership
Co-Lead, S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly

Harald Francke Lund

S&P Global Ratings

Harald Francke Lund

Global Head of Sustainability Methodology and Research
Co-Lead, S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly

Project Leads & Contributors

Lindsey Hall

S&P Global Sustainable1

Lindsey Hall

Global Head of Thought Leadership
Co-Lead, S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly

Harald Francke Lund

S&P Global Ratings

Harald Francke Lund

Global Head of Sustainability Methodology and Research
Co-Lead, S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly

Matt Macfarland

S&P Global Sustainable1

Matt Macfarland

Senior Editor, Thought Leadership Editorial Manager, S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly

Marion Amiot

S&P Global Ratings

Marion Amiot

Head of Climate Economics

Marion Amiot is Head of Climate Economics & European Economist at S&P Global Ratings, based in London.

Victor Laudisio

S&P Global Ratings

Victor Laudisio

Associate Director, Sustainable Finance

Bhavini Patel

S&P Global Ratings

Bhavini Patel

Director, Credit - Analysis

Erin Boeke Burke

S&P Global Ratings

Erin Boeke Burke

Lead Analyst Sustainable Finance

Rick Lord

S&P Global Sustainable1

Rick Lord

Global Head of Research and Methodology and Head of Climate Methodology

Jenny Poree

S&P Global Ratings

Jenny Poree

Sector Lead, U.S. Public Finance Ratings

Beth Burks

S&P Global Ratings

Beth Burks

Director, Sustainable Finance Markets

Henrik Cotran

S&P Global Ratings

Henrik Cotran

Associate Director, Sustainable Finance

Annia Mayerstein

S&P Global Ratings

Annia Mayerstein

Francesca Pisaroni

S&P Global Ratings

Francesca Pisaroni

Rating Analyst, Sustainable Finance

Terry Ellis

S&P Global Ratings

Terry Ellis

Global Climate Transition Specialist

Paul McConnell

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Paul McConnell

Head, Outlooks and Scenarios Analysis

Paul McConnell, executive director for the Climate and Sustainability practice at S&P Global Commodity Insights

Dr. Terence Thompson

S&P Global Sustainable1

Dr. Terence Thompson

Chief Science Officer

Kurt Forsgren

S&P Global Ratings

Kurt Forsgren

Managing Director - Sector Lead

Chris Mooney

S&P Global Ratings

Chris Mooney

Director, Corporate Ratings

Bruce Thomson

S&P Global Ratings

Bruce Thomson

Director, Global Social Specialist, Sustainability Research

Pierre Georges

S&P Global Ratings

Pierre Georges

Managing Director, Credit Ratings

Paul Munday, Ph.D.

S&P Global Ratings

Paul Munday, Ph.D.

Director, Global Climate Adaptation & Resilience Specialist

Esther Whieldon

S&P Global Sustainable1

Esther Whieldon

Thought Leadership Senior Writer

Esther Whieldon is a Senior Writer on the S&P Global Sustainable1 Thought Leadership Team and co-host of the S&P Global podcast ESG Insider.

Harumi Hasegawa

S&P Global Ratings

Harumi Hasegawa

Economist

Elijah Oliveros-Rosen

S&P Global Ratings

Elijah Oliveros-Rosen

Chief Economist, Emerging Markets

Natalie Wu

S&P Global Ratings

Natalie Wu

Rating Analyst, Sustainable Finance

Parvathy Iyer

S&P Global Ratings

Parvathy Iyer

Sector Lead, Infrastructure Ratings

Zoe Parker

S&P Global Ratings

Zoe Parker

Senior Analyst, Credit Analysis

Christopher Yip

S&P Global Ratings

Christopher Yip

Managing Director - Sector Lead

Rafael Janequine

S&P Global Ratings

Rafael Janequine

Latam Lead Analyst, Sustainable Finance

Thank you to all our colleagues across S&P Global who contributed to the design, production and publication of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly: Rameez Ali, Lauren Capolupo, Ila Negi, Stephanie Oxford, Priya Suvarna, Cat VanVliet.

