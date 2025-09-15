S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Welcome to the Third-Quarter 2025 Special Edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly, the flagship research journal from S&P Global. The research that follows shines new light on the future of the energy transition and climate action — pivotal topics during a busy season of sustainability events, starting with Climate Week NYC.
We kick off with new energy and climate scenarios from S&P Global that capture energy market risks and reimagine plausible pathways to the future. The revised base case view describes a world attempting to manage the instability and uncertainty of the first half of the 2020s; it aims to strike a balance between conclusively pivoting the global energy system away from fossil fuels and still meeting the growing needs of developed and emerging economies.
Building on these scenarios, a new probabilistic analysis by S&P Global explores why the world should plan for 2.3 degrees C of warming. The research aims to eliminate some of the uncertainty about the pace of climate change to support adaptation and resilience investment decisions.
To understand what those adaptation and resilience efforts look like in practice, we turn to a critical enabler of economic growth, trade and connectivity: airports. Major hub airports are highly exposed to climate hazards in many regions, which can have wide-ranging business impacts, research from S&P Global finds. On the positive side, we find adaptation and resilience efforts are more advanced for airports compared to many transportation infrastructure peers.
We explore the physical risks of climate change through the lens of data centers: Data centers are being built out rapidly to meet growing AI demands, and our research examines the implications for water stress around the globe.
We also examine the social side of the energy transition. The race is on for critical minerals needed to power low-carbon energy technologies, and our research explores how mining companies are managing relationships with the communities most directly impacted by their activities. This is especially pressing since 43% of mines for transition minerals mines sit on or near officially recognized Indigenous or local community lands. Without careful management, disputes with communities can lead to financial impacts for mining companies and undermine energy transition ambitions.
Finally, we look ahead to COP30, the UN Climate Change conference that Brazil will host in November, putting Latin America in the spotlight. We explore the landscape for sustainable finance in the region, where competing priorities such as economic growth, the just energy transition and nature preservation intersect.
We hope the following research will jumpstart productive, solutions-oriented conversations during Climate Week NYC and beyond.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Global Head of Thought Leadership
Co-Lead, S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly
Lindsey Hall is Head of Thought Leadership at S&P Global Sustainable1, where she co-hosts the ESG Insider podcast and is a steering member of S&P Global's Diversity Research Lab.
She got her start in financial journalism writing for various Financial Times publications in London before joining SNL Financial in 2010, where she spent a decade covering financial news and regulation as a reporter and editor.
Lindsey holds a Masters from the London School of Economics.
S&P Global Ratings
Global Head of Sustainability Methodology and Research
Co-Lead, S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly
Harald Francke Lund is Global Head of Sustainability Methodology and Research within S&P Global Ratings Research & Development. He is the former Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Shades of Green, a global leader in independent opinions for green bonds, which is now a part of S&P Global. Prior to joining Shades of Green, he led the Norwegian contribution to the UNSG's AGF report on long-term climate finance in 2010 and has held the positions of Deputy Chief Negotiator for Norway, Head of Emissions Trading Section at the Norwegian Environment Agency, and Advisor to the UNSG’s Special Envoy on Climate Change Jens Stoltenberg. Harald has a law degree from University of Oslo.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Global Head of Thought Leadership
Co-Lead, S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly
Lindsey Hall is Head of Thought Leadership at S&P Global Sustainable1, where she co-hosts the ESG Insider podcast and is a steering member of S&P Global's Diversity Research Lab.
She got her start in financial journalism writing for various Financial Times publications in London before joining SNL Financial in 2010, where she spent a decade covering financial news and regulation as a reporter and editor.
Lindsey holds a Masters from the London School of Economics.
S&P Global Ratings
Global Head of Sustainability Methodology and Research
Co-Lead, S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly
Harald Francke Lund is Global Head of Sustainability Methodology and Research within S&P Global Ratings Research & Development. He is the former Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Shades of Green, a global leader in independent opinions for green bonds, which is now a part of S&P Global. Prior to joining Shades of Green, he led the Norwegian contribution to the UNSG's AGF report on long-term climate finance in 2010 and has held the positions of Deputy Chief Negotiator for Norway, Head of Emissions Trading Section at the Norwegian Environment Agency, and Advisor to the UNSG’s Special Envoy on Climate Change Jens Stoltenberg. Harald has a law degree from University of Oslo.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Senior Editor, Thought Leadership Editorial Manager, S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly
Matt MacFarland is the industry editor for nonbank financial services news at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His coverage includes investment banking, asset management, financial technology and capital markets. A particular focus is equity market structure, which he covered as a reporter for SNL Financial.
Matt holds a master’s degree in creative writing from the University of Virginia and a bachelor’s degree in English from Hampden-Sydney College.
S&P Global Ratings
Head of Climate Economics
Marion Amiot is Head of Climate Economics & European Economist at S&P Global Ratings, based in London.
Marion Amiot is Head of Climate Economics & European Economist at S&P Global Ratings, based in London. In this position, she develops the Eurozone economic forecasts, provides insight into the economic outlook and conducts in-depth research on key macroeconomic developments and policies.
S&P Global Ratings
Associate Director, Sustainable Finance
S&P Global Ratings
Director, Credit - Analysis
S&P Global Ratings
Lead Analyst Sustainable Finance
Erin Boeke Burke joined S&P Global Ratings in 2016, and has been on the Sustainable Finance team since 2020. In this position, she works on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment considerations, including entity-level ESG Evaluations and financing framework- or transaction-level Sustainable Finance Opinions. She also researches ESG issues and the evolution of the sustainable debt market. In her prior role on the U.S. Public Finance team in Ratings, she worked on credit ratings for municipal and cooperative utilities – particularly in water – as well as debt issued by State Revolving Funds and bond banks.
Erin previously worked for the federal Office of Management and Budget in Washington, D.C., where she oversaw the budget of the Army Corps of Engineers’ water supply, hydropower, inland navigation, and Clean Water Act permitting programs, and well as federal lending programs in transportation, housing, and other sectors. She holds a Masters in Public Affairs from the University of Texas at Austin.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Global Head of Research and Methodology and Head of Climate Methodology
S&P Global Ratings
Sector Lead, U.S. Public Finance Ratings
S&P Global Ratings
Director, Sustainable Finance Markets
S&P Global Ratings
Associate Director, Sustainable Finance
S&P Global Ratings
S&P Global Ratings
Rating Analyst, Sustainable Finance
S&P Global Ratings
Global Climate Transition Specialist
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Head, Outlooks and Scenarios Analysis
Paul McConnell, executive director for the Climate and Sustainability practice at S&P Global Commodity Insights
Paul is an Executive Director with the Energy and Climate Scenarios team at S&P Global Commodity Insights. His work covers energy and carbon markets, long-term decarbonisation trends, climate policy, and strategic responses to climate change and the energy transition. He is highly experienced in both development of energy and climate scenarios, as well as their application in assessing climate-related risk and opportunity for organisations across the oil & gas, power, industry and financial sectors. Prior to S&P Global Commodity Insights, Paul led the climate transition risk team for a leading global sustainability consultancy. He also has many years' experience working in research roles across the energy industry.
Paul holds an MSc in Global Environmental Change and International Policy from Imperial College, London.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Chief Science Officer
S&P Global Ratings
Managing Director - Sector Lead
S&P Global Ratings
Director, Corporate Ratings
S&P Global Ratings
Director, Global Social Specialist, Sustainability Research
Bruce Thomson is a Director and Global Social Specialist in the Sustainability Research team at S&P Global Ratings. Bruce leads the global research and thought leadership agenda on social topics and sustainable supply chains, aiming to advance understanding of social factors and their sustainability and credit impacts across value chains. He advises the company’s global network of sustainable finance and credit analysts on the effective integration of sustainability factors into issuer, project, and sector analysis.
Previously, Bruce led the North America Sustainability Advisory practice at ELEVATE Global, an ESG services company, where he advised many of the world’s most recognizable brands on strategies to optimize their global supply chains to protect and create value through social risk management. In addition, Bruce worked with asset management firms on pre-investment ESG due diligence as well as investment stewardship. Prior, he founded and led BrightLabel, a supply chain transparency and sustainability software startup, and worked for seven years as a trade economist at the World Bank, the UN, and the Office of the US Trade Representative during the Obama Administration, where he focused on driving economic advancement, protecting human rights, and alleviating poverty through international trade and value chain development.
Bruce received a master's degree in Foreign Service (MSFS) from Georgetown University, where he concentrated in International Economics and Finance, and he graduated with honors in Political Science from Wake Forest University.
S&P Global Ratings
Managing Director, Credit Ratings
S&P Global Ratings
Director, Global Climate Adaptation & Resilience Specialist
Paul Munday is a Director, Global Climate Adaptation & Resilience Specialist at S&P Global Ratings, where he leads and coordinates S&P Global Ratings’ research and application of climate adaptation and resilience analytics. He works at the interface between data and research, leveraging his expertise to help improve clarity of the credit impacts from climate risks.
Paul has over 10 years of experience in both the UK and abroad, providing advice to private and public sector clients across multiple sectors to help mainstream consideration of climate resilience into projects and programmes. Prior to joining S&P Global Ratings, Paul worked in climate risk consultancy.
He is a Chartered Scientist, Chartered Water and Environment Manager and certified expert in climate adaptation finance by the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Thought Leadership Senior Writer
Esther Whieldon is a Senior Writer on the S&P Global Sustainable1 Thought Leadership Team and co-host of the S&P Global podcast ESG Insider.
Esther Whieldon is a Senior Writer on the S&P Global Sustainable1 Thought Leadership Team and co-host of the S&P Global podcast ESG Insider. Esther has worked at S&P Global for 14 years and was previously a Senior Reporter in the S&P Global Market Intelligence newsroom where she wrote about climate change, ESG and energy issues. Prior, Esther worked two years as a reporter at Politico and spent several years before that in the S&P Global Platts energy newsroom in Washington, D.C. Esther earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Washington Adventist University in Takoma Park, Maryland.
S&P Global Ratings
Economist
S&P Global Ratings
Chief Economist, Emerging Markets
Elijah Oliveros-Rosen is the Chief Economist, Emerging Markets for Latin America at S&P Global Ratings. He forecasts the main macroeconomic variables for major countries in the region, which are used by S&P Global analysts during the ratings process. He also publishes work on the outlook for emerging economies, as well as on other topics pertaining to the region.
Before joining S&P Global, Elijah was a Latin America Country Risk Analyst at BMI Research, where he conducted macroeconomic forecasts and published commentary on breaking developments. He also held the role of lead Latin America financial markets strategist at BMI Research, in which he identified investment opportunities across FX, Fixed Income, and Equities.
Elijah received his bachelor’s degree in International Economics from the University of Richmond and his master’s degree in Global Finance, Trade, and economic integration from the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver.
S&P Global Ratings
Rating Analyst, Sustainable Finance
S&P Global Ratings
Sector Lead, Infrastructure Ratings
S&P Global Ratings
Senior Analyst, Credit Analysis
S&P Global Ratings
Managing Director - Sector Lead
S&P Global Ratings
Latam Lead Analyst, Sustainable Finance
Thank you to all our colleagues across S&P Global who contributed to the design, production and publication of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly: Rameez Ali, Lauren Capolupo, Ila Negi, Stephanie Oxford, Priya Suvarna, Cat VanVliet.