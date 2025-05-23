On an annual basis, the determination of the materiality of a core subject for a given industry is reflected in an adjustment to the related criteria weights in the CSA for that industry to ensure full alignment. In doing the alignment, up to seven points are reserved for the subject Corporate Governance and Ethics, considering its foundational role in managing ESG performance.

Prior to alignment, differences between Materiality Subject scores and the corresponding industry CSA criteria weights might be due to (i) differences in timelines between the materiality matrices and the CSA methodology development process, (ii) rules requiring that a newly added topic in the CSA is introduced with a lower weight to guarantee continuity in a company’s assessment, or (iii) the fact that in a few cases a specific CSA criterion might be overlapping with more than one Materiality Core Subject.

* This page includes an illustration of 62 industries covered within the Corporate Sustainability Assessment framework underpinning the S&P Global ESG Scores. The placement of the subjects is approximate. Exact criteria weights are provided in the "2025 CSA weight overview" table above.

Page last updated on date April 3, 2025.