Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
S&P Global ESG Scores
With growing awareness of sustainability’s financial risks and opportunities comes increasing demand for transparency on a complex array of multi-dimensional and interconnected challenges.
A robust understanding of the most relevant issues and their interdependencies is key to making informed business or investment decisions and for reporting progress against sustainability goals. Starting with the unique characteristics of each industry and that industry’s exposure to emerging trends, we map our Materiality Core Subjects for each industry on a matrix where one axis represents External Impact on Society and the Environment and the other represents Internal Impact on Enterprise Value Creation.
Click the bubbles for more.
On an annual basis, the determination of the materiality of a core subject for a given industry is reflected in an adjustment to the related criteria weights in the CSA for that industry to ensure full alignment. In doing the alignment, up to seven points are reserved for the subject Corporate Governance and Ethics, considering its foundational role in managing ESG performance.
Prior to alignment, differences between Materiality Subject scores and the corresponding industry CSA criteria weights might be due to (i) differences in timelines between the materiality matrices and the CSA methodology development process, (ii) rules requiring that a newly added topic in the CSA is introduced with a lower weight to guarantee continuity in a company’s assessment, or (iii) the fact that in a few cases a specific CSA criterion might be overlapping with more than one Materiality Core Subject.
* This page includes an illustration of 62 industries covered within the Corporate Sustainability Assessment framework underpinning the S&P Global ESG Scores. The placement of the subjects is approximate. Exact criteria weights are provided in the "2025 CSA weight overview" table above.
Page last updated on date April 3, 2025.