Second Party Opinions

The European Green Bond Regulation (EuGBR), part of the European Green Deal and action plan on financing sustainable growth, establishes a voluntary designation for green bonds which fulfil specific requirements related to the use of proceeds, reporting and disclosure.



Issuers seeking a European Green Bond (“EuGB”) designation are required to disclose how they meet the EuGBR requirements pre- and post-issuance and must also obtain external reviews of their EuGB pre-issuance Factsheet and post-issuance Allocation Report by an ESMA-registered external reviewer.



As one of the first ESMA-registered reviewers, S&P Global Ratings provides European Green Bond (EuGB) External Reviews, which are independent, point-in-time analyses of a European Green Bond’s alignment with the pre- and post-issuance requirements of the EuGBR.​​​​​



S&P Global Ratings can provide all three types of EuGB External Reviews:

Pre-issuance Review, including a section on the Issuer Sustainability Context and a Shades of Green analysis for eligible green projects.

Post-issuance Review, including a Shade of Green allocation assessment.

Impact Report Review (optional, upon issuer request).

Both our SPOs and our EuGB External Reviews are backed by the award-winning Shades of Green approach.