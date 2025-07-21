What to Accelerate Your Sustainability Journey?

June 30, 2025

Sustainability Quarterly Second-Quarter 2025 Edition

This edition of S&P Global's sustainability research journal explores the risks and opportunities of an increasingly volatile landscape.

April 29, 2025

The tradeoffs of EU proposals to simplify sustainability reporting

As proposed, the European Commission’s Omnibus Simplification Package would lessen the reporting burden for smaller companies but reduce availability of granular data for investors.

April 7, 2025

An Elevated 2025 Hurricane Season

Forecast for the 2025 Hurricane Season and Retrospective Analysis of the 2024 Forecast.

March 31, 2025

Sustainability Quarterly First-Quarter 2025 Edition

This edition of S&P Global's sustainability research journal explores how data is helping companies manage sustainability and energy transition strategies.

March 10, 2025

For the world’s largest companies, climate physical risks have a $1.2 trillion annual price tag by the 2050s

Without adaptation, utilities are projected to bear the brunt of the projected costs for companies in the S&P Global 1200 index, according to a new analysis using the S&P Global Sustainable1 Climate Physical Risk dataset.

February 12, 2025

Double materiality is gaining traction in corporate reporting

Many companies are identifying how their activities affect society and the environment, but measuring that impact remains a challenge.

