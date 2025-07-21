S&P Global Offerings
Read the latest sustainability research and insights from S&P Global.
This edition of S&P Global's sustainability research journal explores the risks and opportunities of an increasingly volatile landscape.
As proposed, the European Commission’s Omnibus Simplification Package would lessen the reporting burden for smaller companies but reduce availability of granular data for investors.
Forecast for the 2025 Hurricane Season and Retrospective Analysis of the 2024 Forecast.
This edition of S&P Global's sustainability research journal explores how data is helping companies manage sustainability and energy transition strategies.
Without adaptation, utilities are projected to bear the brunt of the projected costs for companies in the S&P Global 1200 index, according to a new analysis using the S&P Global Sustainable1 Climate Physical Risk dataset.
Many companies are identifying how their activities affect society and the environment, but measuring that impact remains a challenge.