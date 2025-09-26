How do banks that commit to Principles for Responsible Banking measure up on sustainability KPIs?

Methodology

Selection of universe

For this analysis we started with the list of 354 PRB signatories; we then focused our universe on the signatories for which S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) data is available. These 137 banks and diversified financial companies account for $75.5 trillion of assets globally, or 80% of the asset value of the full list of 354 PRB signatories. In the remainder of this analysis, we refer to this group of 137 banks as ‘PRB Signatories.’ We also selected a reference universe of 1,231 banks and diversified financials with at least $550 million in assets and for which S&P Global CSA data is available. In this analysis, we refer to this as the ‘Benchmark Group,’ which has a combined asset value of $168 trillion2.

Indicators

The S&P Global CSA compares companies across 62 industries via industry-specific questionnaires that assess, on average, 23 sustainability topics in 110 questions. We selected six KPIs to focus on in this analysis with the goal of measuring nonfinancial performance. The selection was informed by the ‘Principles for Responsible Banking Implementation Journey – Defining Responsible Banking’3. The PRB also developed a Responsible Banking Progress Statement to help signatories present their annual progress towards implementing the group’s principles. The document guides members on how to demonstrate their sustainability strategy in alignment with the six PRB principles, and throughout this analysis, we will quote from this document.

Below, we outline the six PRB driving principles, along with the S&P Global datapoints we used as KPIs to assess progress on this principle.