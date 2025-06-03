The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) leads the field in helping companies make the link between sustainability and their business strategies.

Covering over 12,000 companies globally, the CSA is an annual evaluation of a company’s sustainability practices. It enables you to benchmark your company’s performance on a wide range of industry-specific economic, environmental, and social criteria that are relevant to the growing number of sustainability-focused investors and are expected to be financially relevant to your corporate success.

Leverage the unique expertise and the proprietary methodology underlying the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices as well as S&P Scored & Screened Indices (renaming effective February 10, 2025).