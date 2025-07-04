S&P Global Offerings
The 2025 CSA opens on April 1st. Two-month participation windows are available, starting at the beginning and middle of each month from April to November. November is the last window to participate in the CSA and therefore does not have a mid-month start date window option. For more details on participation windows, visit the Sustainability Portal.
Deadline extensions will be available to participating companies in the Sustainability Portal once the selected assessment window has begun and the questionnaire has been started. The selection tool will inform companies directly about the impact an extension has on the expected score release date.
The first Score release for the 2025 CSA is intended to occur mid-July.
Companies can expect to receive their scores within a target window of 7 to 14 weeks after their submission, depending on the workload of the ESG Research teams. Companies will be notified one week prior to the score release via email.
Scores calculated from the CSA are used by S&P Dow Jones Indices, an independent affiliated entity of S&P Global, to maintain certain indices, including the S&P Global Scored & Screened Indices and Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices.
Refer to the CSA invited companies lookup page to check your company’s potential eligibility for various indices published by S&P Dow Jones Indices, a global index provider and an independent affiliate of S&P Global.
It is not a prerequisite for a company to participate in the CSA questionnaire for eligibility to an index administered by S&P Dow Jones Indices.
S&P Global is committed to the independence and objectivity of its products and services and has policies in place to help maintain an appropriate separation between the different business units, including S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Sustainable1 which develops the S&P Global ESG Scores, including their key component the S&P Global CSA Scores. For information on the use of scores in any S&P Global Indices please reach out to index_services@spglobal.com.
|Document
|Planned Release Date
|Location
|2025 CSA Methodology Updates
|March 25
|CSA Documentation
|CSA Methodology Handbook
|March 28
|CSA Documentation
|CSA Criteria Weights
|March 28
|CSA Documentation
|Industry-specific Methodology Updates
|March 28
|Sustainability Portal
|Supporting Evidence Requirements
|March 28
|Sustainability Portal