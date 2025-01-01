S&P Global Offerings
The Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices measure the performance of companies selected with economic, environmental, and social criteria using a best-in-class approach. Methodology was created by S&P Dow Jones Indices to achieve the objective of measuring the underlying interest of each index governed by these methodology documents.
The S&P Scored & Screened Index Series is designed to be a broad-based index series where each index measures the performance of securities from an underlying index that meet the sustainability criteria defined in Eligibility Criteria, while maintaining similar overall industry group weights as the underlying index, using an S&P DJI ESG score as the defining constituent selection characteristic.