The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) provides CSA Scores, which are among the key factors considered for determining eligibility of companies for potential inclusion in the S&P Dow Jones Indices’ iconic Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (renaming effective as of February 10, 2025), as well as other Scored & Screened Indices including the S&P 500 Scored & Screened and the S&P Global 1200 Scored & Screened Indices. Over 13,000 companies are invited to participate in the CSA every year, but only about 3,500 of the largest companies globally are eligible for inclusion in any Dow Jones Best-in-Class index. Learn more about Index Eligibility and participation in the CSA.

CSA Scores, dated November 22, 2024 (Score Cut-off Date), were submitted by S&P Global Sustainable1 to S&P Dow Jones Indices for consideration in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Index rebalancing on December 13, 2024 and effective on December 23, 2024.

Companies assessed through the CSA, and invited for Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices, can access the 2024 membership information for their company in the CSA Portal on December 16, 2024.

S&P Global Sustainable1 conducts and manages the CSA independently from S&P Dow Jones Indices, a global index provider and an independent affiliate of S&P Global.