Assess Your Physical Risk Exposure

Climate Risk is Financial Risk

Climate change amplifies traditional financial risks like credit, market and operational risk, potentially leading to broader economic instability through significant losses and asset repricing. Mitigating financial losses tied to physical and transition risks remains a top priority of global institutions. While climate is often viewed exclusively through a risk-focused lens, our solutions offer perspectives on all elements of climate, including risk, opportunity, impact, compliance, and engagement.

Understanding the financial consequences of climate hazards: 2030s vs 2050s vs 2090s

S&P Global Physical Climate Risk

Get a clearer view of your exposure with climate risk analytics. Our latest generation climate risk models, geospatial data, ownership mapping and vulnerability pathways, and actionable financial impact analysis provide a physical climate risk assessment.

Science-Based Methodology

Robust methodology leverages the latest available climate change models (CMIP6), ensuring an accurate physical climate risk assessment.

10 Climate Change Hazards

Comprehensive global coverage of ten key hazards: coastal flood, fluvial flood, pluvial flood, drought, water street, extreme heat, extreme cold, tropical cyclone, wildfire and landslide.

Financial Impact Assessment

Proprietary impact functions model the vulnerability of >250 unique asset types to the financial consequences of climate change hazards

Sovereigns and Municipalities

Global coverage of over 200 countries, 2,100 subnationals, all 50 U.S. states and counties (3,100).

7M+ Asset Locations

Built on a proprietary database of over 7 million asset locations linked to corporate entities and ultimate parent entities, enhancing geo-specific analysis.

99% of Global Market Cap

Coverage of more than 70,000 companies representing over 99% of global market capitalization.

The S&P Global Climanomics® Platform

The Climanomics platform was developed to provide you with a rigorous, bottom-up methodology to assess the potential financial impact of climate-related risks and embed these risks into global decision-making, helping investors and corporations lead their organizations confidently to a more resilient future.

One-Click Scenario Analysis

Climate scenario analysis provides actionable insights about potential future outcomes and is recommended by the TCFD for reporting purposes. A set of scenarios, Shared Socioeconomic Pathways (SSPs), focus on projecting socioeconomic changes and when used alongside the RCPs capture both physical and socioeconomic factors. 

Science-Driven Insight

S&P Global Climanomics starts by utilizing publicly available raw climate data that may include information on factors such as temperature and precipitation. This is used by expert S&P Global scientists to build and refine their own climate models.

Assessment of Vulnerability

S&P Global Climanomics has a growing library of proprietary impact functions that model the vulnerability of 270+ different asset types to climate-related hazards, based on a wide range of factors specific to each one.  

Financial Loss Calculation

Assessments of hazards and of vulnerabilities are considered for each asset to estimate the average annual loss associated with climate risk to provide an informative evaluation of exposure.  

Integrate Hyper-Local Weather and Climate Risk Data

The Weather Source dataset offers a single source of truth for hyper-local weather and climate data to quantify weather related risks and trends.

Top 10 sustainability trends to watch in 2025

Sustainability is here to stay. Here’s what you need to know about the trends that will shape strategy in a challenging year.

