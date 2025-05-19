Biodiversity Areas (KBAs), as defined by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, are sites contributing significantly to the global persistence of biodiversity. Key Biodiversity Areas are identified at the national, subnational or regional level by local stakeholders based on standardized scientific criteria and thresholds. Protected Areas are geographically defined spaces that are managed through legal or other effective means to achieve the long-term conservation of nature with associated ecosystem services and cultural values.

Protected areas include national parks, wilderness areas and nature reserves managed by local, state or national governments. A protected area can also be an area of land that is owned or managed by a private owner, NGO, for-profit organizations or Indigenous peoples.