Need Essential Sustainability Intelligence?

Talk to a Specialist

ON THIS PAGE

What is your Nature Risk?

The speed and scale of biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation is the highest in history. 85% of the world's largest companies have a significant dependency on nature, indicating the critical importance of greater transparency for market participants on nature-related risks and opportunities. Businesses and financial institutions need help gaining the knowledge, capacity, data, and deep analytics to understand, manage and disclose the nature-related risks they face.

Request Follow Up

Understanding the Ecosystem Footprint Impact and Dependency Risks

Essential Nature & Biodiversity Data, Analytics & Reporting Solutions

At S&P Global, we are committed to delivering the most essential sustainability data, analytics and research to help market participants make sustainable decisions with conviction.

Data Solutions

quantifies nature & biodiversity risk for 20k+ companies based on 1.6m+ underlying assets & 800+ asset types to produce 130+ metrics covering impact and dependencies on nature.

Learn More

Analytics Platform

enables financial institutions and companies to upload their location data to analyze nature & biodiversity risks to real assets in their portfolios, operations, and supply chains.

Request a Demo

TNFD Reporting

Report and act on evolving nature-related risks with in-depth TNFD analytics.

Learn More

Nature Risk Profile

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and S&P Global Sustainable1 have launched the Nature Risk Profile, a new methodology for analyzing companies' impacts and dependencies on nature. The Nature Risk Profile is aimed at enabling the financial sector to measure and address nature-related risk by providing scientifically robust and actionable analytics on nature impacts and dependencies. Developed by experts from across the conservation, business, and finance communities, it aligns with the emerging approach of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) and will support the implementation of TNFD's disclosure framework.

Explore the Nature Risk Methodology
Press Release
Biodiversity Commitment in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment

Biodiversity Commitment in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)

Biodiversity commitment provides a basis for embedding the responsibility to have a commitment through all business functions and conduct risk assessments to address biodiversity risks.

Explore Thematic Data Analysis Reports

Email Preference Center

Manage your preferences for the types of email communications you receive from S&P Global Sustainable1.
Subscribe

Our Nature Positive Insights

S&P Global's Top 10 Sustainability Trends to Watch in 2025

Here’s what you need to know about the trends that will shape strategy in a challenging year.
Read More

Podcast

The world's biodiversity loss poses big financial risks to businesses and the global economy. Listen to our episode featuring an interview with Elizabeth Mrema, co-chair at the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), one of the organizations working to help companies assess, report and act on these risks.

Hosts: Lindsey Hall and Esther Whieldon

Events

Biodiversity In Business: Next Generation Solutions to Assess and Disclose on Nature Positive Related Risks and Opportunities

The speed and scale of biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation is the highest in history. Businesses and financial institutions need help gaining the knowledge, capacity, data, and deep analytics to understand, manage and disclose the nature-related risks they face.

Learn More

We Lead With Data, So You Can Lead the Transition.

Lead with Confidence