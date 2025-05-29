Nature risk is a rapidly growing area of global concern. The degradation of ecosystems has far-reaching implications, affecting not only the health of our planet but also the stability of our economies and societies. We’re here to help, with decision-grade metrics that assess impacts and dependencies on nature as recommended by the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) and in line with the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) LEAP approach.