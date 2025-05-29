S&P Global Offerings
Report and act on evolving nature-related risks with in-depth TNFD analytics.
TNFD is the Task Force for Nature-related Financial Disclosures, established in 2020 to develop and deliver a risk management and disclosure framework for organizations to report and act on evolving nature-related risks, with the ultimate aim of supporting a shift in global financial flows away from nature-negative outcomes and toward nature-positive outcomes.
Nature risk is a rapidly growing area of global concern. The degradation of ecosystems has far-reaching implications, affecting not only the health of our planet but also the stability of our economies and societies. We’re here to help, with decision-grade metrics that assess impacts and dependencies on nature as recommended by the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) and in line with the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) LEAP approach.
quantifies nature & biodiversity risk for 20k+ companies based on 1.6m+ underlying assets & 800+ asset types to produce 130+ metrics covering impact and dependencies on nature.
Financial institutions can assess and report the nature-related impacts and dependencies of their portfolios through an end-to-end assessment.
Access curated & comprehensive Nature & Biodiversity Risk data intelligence and analytics services to efficiently assess company operations & investment portfolios.
At S&P Global, we are committed to delivering the most essential sustainability data, analytics and research to help market participants make sustainable decisions with conviction.
Understand impacts and dependencies on nature in line with TNFD recommendations
Impact and dependency metrics for >17,000 public and private companies
Over 1.6M assets mapped to corporate owners
Built on the Nature Risk Profile methodology , informed by a Knowledge Community of >200 market participants
Experienced analyst program management and delivery
Nature and biodiversity risk is a rapidly emerging issue of global concern. Since the successful agreement of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), it is quickly becoming a key topic for financial institutions.