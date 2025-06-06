S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
S&P Global Investor Client Council
to your secure and dedicated member portal.
If you require any support or additional information, please contact us at investorclientcounciladmin@spglobal.com.
Here you can access the most up-to-date information regarding upcoming meetings, archived materials, and any other relevant information pertaining to your tenure on the council.
We greatly appreciate your continued commitment and support of this exciting initiative and look forward to seeing you at our next event.
This webpage and its content is for S&P Global Investor Client Council Members only. Your login credentials may not be shared with any other individuals unless otherwise stated or without prior written approval from S&P Global. All content contained within this portal is subject to the strict confidentiality terms as outlined in the mutual Non-Disclosure Agreement that governs your participation in the Council. Please refer to the Council Guidelines for more information.