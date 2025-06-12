S&P Global Offerings
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
We provide Essential Sustainability Intelligence.
From the impacts of climate change to the opportunities of sustainable development, a unique journey of discovery awaits every forward-thinking company, financial institution, government, and policy maker.
Quantify, benchmark, and manage climate and sustainability risks across assets, companies, investment portfolios, and loan books.
Evaluate future market scenarios, originate tomorrow’s investment opportunities, and conduct due diligence.
Align with evolving sustainability reporting frameworks and participate in environmental markets.
Explore our case study collection to learn how our clients are successfully navigating the transition to a sustainable future with S&P Global's essential sustainability intelligence.
We meet our clients where they are on their unique journey, helping to navigate pitfalls and spotlight opportunities with robust insights, from granular data points to integrated workflow tools.
All powered by our rigorous commitment to transparency.
The first Corporate Sustainability Assessment [CSA] is sent to 2,000 companies, and the world’s first ever global sustainability benchmark the Dow Jones Sustainability Index is launched (renamed the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index in 2025).
S&P Global acquires Trucost.
S&P Global acquires SAM.
S&P Global unveils new sustainability organization: S&P Global Sustainable1.
S&P Global acquires The Climate Service.
S&P Global acquires Shades of Green business from CICERO.
S&P Global brings together Sustainable1’s energy transition and sustainability product lines within S&P Global Commodity Insights.
