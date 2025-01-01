Learn more about the Dataset Tools.

Talk to a Specialist

ON THIS PAGE

In rapidly evolving sustainability landscape, clarity and confidence in ESG data are essential. We provides a suite of powerful tools designed to help organizations understand what matters most, assess ESG performance at scale, and navigate the complex journey of climate transition.

Related Tools

We Lead with Data, So You Can Lead the Transition.

Lead with Confidence

Explore Our Insights

Developing industry materiality matrices for the S&P Global ESG Scores

Investors’ understanding of materiality is changing, leading them to weigh diverse information sets and consider what is most relevant for making informed decisions about the supply of equity.

Learn More

Sustainability Quarterly Research Journal

The first-quarter 2025 edition of S&P Global's sustainability research journal explores how data is helping companies manage sustainability and energy transition strategies.

Learn More

Methodologies

S&P Global Sustainable1 is committed to providing transparency on all our methodologies.

Learn More

Discover Our Essential Sustainability Intelligence