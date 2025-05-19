Lead With Confidence in the Energy Transition.

$60t in energy investment opportunities. $25t in climate physical impacts.

As we enter 2025, there are reasons for optimism and for caution when it comes to climate change and the energy transition. Discover how we are quantifying these risks and opportunities and delivering powerful transition insights.

Inform confident business and financing decisions around evolving energy transition, climate and sustainability risks and opportunities.

Our trusted, independent, full-value-chain solutions reach across research, data, analytics and technology.

Originate Energy Transition Opportunities.

Pinpoint tomorrow’s investment opportunities with integrated energy, infrastructure and cleantech/low-carbon market outlooks, asset valuation tools, price assessments and forward curves.

Conduct Due Diligence on Transactions.

Evaluate transition financing and energy infrastructure investments with advanced planning scenario modeling analysis, corporate decarbonization pathways and qualitative advisory opinions.

Measure Decarbonization Progress.

Benchmark operational performance, carbon intensity and broader sustainability considerations at the portfolio, sector, company and project levels.

Manage Climate Risks Across Value Chains.

Assess physical and transition risks to infrastructure, companies, supply chains and investments with comprehensive climate and energy scenario analytics, portfolio stress testing and detailed energy market analysis.

Evaluate Future Market Scenarios.

Maintain a forward view on transition risks, opportunities and asset valuations with long range energy and climate risk scenarios, cleantech market forecasts, carbon market solutions and transition commodity insights.

Meet Sustainability Reporting Requirements.

Navigate the evolving regulatory reporting landscape with robust energy transition, nature and sustainability data, specialist analyst support and streamlined workflow tools.

We lead the market in climate financial data and analytics.

Benchmarking Climate Data Providers

Verdantix: S&P global offers high-quality data and services.

Financial institutions require climate data and analytics to support decision-making for financial product development, investment allocation, portfolio optimization, climate-related risk mitigation, and valuations. This report provides an independent, fact-based benchmark of 10 prominent climate financial data and analytics providers to inform purchasing decisions.

US Elections: Trump prevails, shifting policy focus from climate to deregulation, tariffs

Can AI be Net Positive for Net Zero?

Find clarity on the market risks and opportunities shaping the transition to a sustainable future.

Explore our case study collection to learn how our clients have tackled their most pressing ESG issues using S&P Global's essential intelligence data sets.
 

