As we enter 2025, there are reasons for optimism and for caution when it comes to climate change and the energy transition. Discover how we are quantifying these risks and opportunities and delivering powerful transition insights.
Our trusted, independent, full-value-chain solutions reach across research, data, analytics and technology.
Pinpoint tomorrow’s investment opportunities with integrated energy, infrastructure and cleantech/low-carbon market outlooks, asset valuation tools, price assessments and forward curves.
Evaluate transition financing and energy infrastructure investments with advanced planning scenario modeling analysis, corporate decarbonization pathways and qualitative advisory opinions.
Benchmark operational performance, carbon intensity and broader sustainability considerations at the portfolio, sector, company and project levels.
Assess physical and transition risks to infrastructure, companies, supply chains and investments with comprehensive climate and energy scenario analytics, portfolio stress testing and detailed energy market analysis.
Maintain a forward view on transition risks, opportunities and asset valuations with long range energy and climate risk scenarios, cleantech market forecasts, carbon market solutions and transition commodity insights.
Navigate the evolving regulatory reporting landscape with robust energy transition, nature and sustainability data, specialist analyst support and streamlined workflow tools.
Benchmarking Climate Data Providers
Financial institutions require climate data and analytics to support decision-making for financial product development, investment allocation, portfolio optimization, climate-related risk mitigation, and valuations. This report provides an independent, fact-based benchmark of 10 prominent climate financial data and analytics providers to inform purchasing decisions.
Video
Find clarity on the market risks and opportunities shaping the transition to a sustainable future.
Explore our case study collection to learn how our clients have tackled their most pressing ESG issues using S&P Global's essential intelligence data sets.