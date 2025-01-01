S&P Global Offerings
Gain a comprehensive view of where the move to sustainable energy is and where it’s headed with S&P Global Commodity Insights Energy Transition services.
Our newly reimagined Energy Scenarios will help you navigate the powerful and unpredictable forces reshaping the global markets.
The global conversation around energy has moved beyond just “transition.” The traditional framework to think about a low-carbon future—a steady advance to net-zero—doesn’t apply anymore.
Scenarios planners must consider the many different—and sometimes contradictory—trends in fossil fuel demand and renewable energy growth in regional markets. They need to map out the implications of today’s geopolitical politics and trade, with their ever-increasing fragmentations and complexities.
Stress-test your strategic thinking against our newly reimagined Energy Scenarios, and discover how your energy convictions stand up to the shifting interplay of geopolitics, emerging markets, and technological progress.
With potential surprises behind every corner, knowing what you don’t know is almost as valuable as what you do know. S&P Global Commodity Insights can help you find your path.
Apply our data, framework and scenario planning tools to validate your investment strategy across traditional and clean energy.
Our refreshed scenario analysis considered over 400 questions from S&P Global energy experts and industry professionals to create a new scenario planning framework that captures the uncertainty and volatility of the 2020s.
See how we’re helping customers plan for shifts in the energy landscape and identify critical turning points in the energy transition.
Visit our Energy Transition and Sustainability capabilities page to find out more about full suite of solutions encompassing clean energy, environmental markets and sustainable finance.