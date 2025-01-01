S&P Global Offerings
Assess environmental footprints, take a deep dive into high impact sectors, conduct climate scenario analysis and evaluate your alignment with market frameworks designed to inform the transition to a low carbon, sustainable and equitable future with our comprehensive climate and environmental datasets.
With coverage of scope 1, 2 & 3 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and intensity. Disclosure gaps are completed with in-depth environmental modelling.
Evaluate basin-level water dependency and availability.
Quantify impacts from land, air and water pollutants.
Assess exposure to landfill, incinerated, nuclear and recycled waste impacts.
Access curated & comprehensive Nature & Biodiversity Risk data intelligence to efficiently assess company operations & investment portfolios.
Understand stranded asset risk from carbon emissions embedded in fossil fuel reserves.
Discover the energy mix of utilities and their green vs. brown share over time.
Assess the carbon pricing risk, water stress risk and future commodity market alignment of the metals and mining industry at an asset- and company-level.
Evaluate exposure to coal reserves, extraction and power generation activities.
Assess financial exposure to regional carbon pricing plans alongside future pricing scenarios.
Pinpoint asset exposure to sea level rise, flooding, water stress, heatwaves, coldwaves, hurricanes and wildfire.
Assess the impact of a transition to a low-carbon economy on the creditworthiness of counterparties and investments.
Understand company alignment with Paris Agreement goals to limit global warming.
Understand company alignment with the sustainable business activities outlined in the EU Taxonomy.