The Sustainable1 Physical Risk: Country and Subnational Dataset provides information on the climate physical hazard exposure of country and subnational issuers. The dataset covers both hazards arising from longer term shifts in climate patterns, namely extreme heat, extreme cold, drought and wildfire conditions, and water stress, and acute event hazards such as tropical cyclone, and coastal, fluvial and pluvial flood. The dataset provides insights into the levels, trajectories, and comparative materiality of chronic and acute climate hazards faced by 201 countries and 2,098 subnational regions under four climate change scenarios and for all decades from the 2020s-2090s.

This document walks through the science-based climate change physical hazard characterization methodology, which leverages the latest available climate change models (CMIP6) and proprietary methodologies.