S&P Global Sustainable1 is committed to providing transparency on all our methodologies. Please see below for available methodology documentation, noting that this list will continue to expand and evolve.
The S&P Global ESG Score measures a company’s performance on and management of material ESG risks, opportunities, and impacts compared to their peers within the same industry classification, informed by a combination of company disclosures, media and stakeholder analysis, modeling approaches, and in-depth company engagement via the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The S&P Global ESG Score uses a double materiality approach whereby a sustainability issue is considered to be material if it presents a significant impact on society or the environment and a significant impact on a company’s value drivers, competitive position, and long-term shareholder value creation.
Fund ESG WAM' refers to the 'Fund ESG Weighted Average Metric', which is defined as the sum product of the S&P Global ESG scores for the issuers within the ETF/ Mutual fund and their holding weight. Mapping sustainability data, which is mainly researched at the parent or ultimate parent level, to subsidiaries provides an important link to equity and fixed income securities. Financial products, such as mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs), may be analysed based on the sustainability data of the constituents of an investment vehicle.
The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is an annual evaluation of companies’ sustainability practices, with 62 industry-specific assessments covering over 10,000 companies from around the world. The CSA focuses on sustainability criteria that are both industry-specific and financially material, and the results form a key component of the ESG Global Score.
Methodology resources available include annual updates, question weights, the CSA Handbook and an FAQ document.
CSA Fundamentals is a derivative of the CSA Standard questionnaire, developed for the assessment of ESG policies, practices and performance of non-listed micro and nano cap companies.
The S&P Global Media and Stakeholder Analysis (‘MSA’) forms an integral part of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (‘CSA’) and enables S&P Global to monitor companies’ sustainability performance on an ongoing basis by assessing current controversies with potentially negative reputational or financial impacts. The main objective of the MSA process is to gain insight into a company’s ability to mitigate financially material and reputational risks, as well as impacts on stakeholders and the environment, whilst protecting their shareholder value.
The S&P Global Supplier Risk Management (SRM) indicator is designed to measure a supplier’s management of ESG impacts and risks informed by the supplier’s disclosures submitted through the S&P Global Supplier Risk Management Assessment. The assessment is designed to support a customer in implementing their Supplier Code of Conduct and to enhance their regulatory compliance, minimize operational and reputational risks, and strengthen operational efficiency. It also supports suppliers in displaying, benchmarking, and improving their sustainability management practices.
The S&P Global Risk Exposure Assessment (REA) is a measure of the business, financial and operational risks an entity is exposed to, driven by its business activities and geographic profile. The Risk Exposure Assessment captures the exposure of an entity to risk assessed across social, environmental and governance dimensions, with 14 dimension-specific Risk Factors.
The Physical Risk analysis framework includes robust and science-based climate change physical hazard characterization methodology, leveraging the latest available climate change models (CMIP6) and proprietary methodologies. It covers eight key climate change physical hazards at consistent resolution, globally: coastal flood, fluvial flood, extreme heat, extreme cold, tropical cyclone, wildfire, water stress and drought, and four climate change scenarios based on the IPCC Shared Socioeconomic Pathway (SSP) and Representative Concentration Pathway (RCP) scenarios.
The Sustainable1 Physical Risk: Country and Subnational Dataset provides information on the climate physical hazard exposure of country and subnational issuers. The dataset covers both hazards arising from longer term shifts in climate patterns, namely extreme heat, extreme cold, drought and wildfire conditions, and water stress, and acute event hazards such as tropical cyclone, and coastal, fluvial and pluvial flood. The dataset provides insights into the levels, trajectories, and comparative materiality of chronic and acute climate hazards faced by 201 countries and 2,098 subnational regions under four climate change scenarios and for all decades from the 2020s-2090s.
This document walks through the science-based climate change physical hazard characterization methodology, which leverages the latest available climate change models (CMIP6) and proprietary methodologies.
The Sustainable 1 Physical Risk: Municipal Dataset provides information on the climate physical hazard exposure of US county and State issuers and their general obligation municipal bond instruments, covering both hazards arising from longer term shifts in climate patterns, namely extreme heat, extreme cold, drought, and water stress, and acute event hazards such as tropical cyclone, wildfire and coastal, fluvial and pluvial flood. The dataset provides insights into the levels, trajectories, and comparative materiality of chronic and acute climate hazards faced by all 3,135 US counties and 50 US states under four climate change scenarios and for all decades from the 2020s-2090s.
This document walks through the science-based climate change physical hazard characterization methodology, which leverages the latest available climate change models (CMIP6) and proprietary methodologies.
Climanomics® is a risk analytics platform that calculates the financial impact of climate risk on physical assets and aggregates up to the portfolio level. The analysis is designed to support a range of use cases, including risk management, sustainable investin g, strategic decision-making, as well as compliance and reporting.
Analysis spans across eight decades for four emissions scenarios (High, Medium-High, Medium and Low Climate Change) globally, enabling users to quantify the future financial Impacts of climate change by:
The Nature & Biodiversity Risk Dataset methodology is a methodology for profiling nature-related risks associated with location-specific business activities, and draws heavily on the principles outlined by the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) in its Beta framework. The methodology rests on two core building blocks for profiling nature-related risks: dependencies on nature and impacts on nature. These are broken down into components that help to profile nature-related risks that can be assessed using company data and global nature-related datasets.
The S&P Global Sustainable1 Nature Risk Platform helps companies and financial institutions profile nature-related risks associated with location-specific business activities. It draws heavily on the principles outlined by the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), and the Nature Risk Profile methodology launched by S&P Global Sustainable1 and UNEP in January 2023, to produce a set of decision-useful metrics that quantify impact and dependency risks on nature and biodiversity.
The Nature & Biodiversity Risk GICS Sector and Country Averages dataset provides a comprehensive analysis of average nature-related impact and dependency metrics across four GICS levels – Sub-industry, Industry, Industry Group, and Sector – at country and territory, regional, and a global level.
This dataset enables companies to benchmark against their relevant GICS sector averages and model nature and biodiversity risks for private companies based on their geographic operations and GICS sector classification. It supports companies, investors, and entities in understanding and managing nature-related risks and impacts, aligning with the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework for enhanced transparency and accountability.
Trucost Environmental Data contains quantitative information on the environmental performance of over 18,000 of the world’s largest listed companies, representing 95% of global market capitalization. The Trucost Environmental Data is associated with approximately 500 distinct industry sectors across over 100 environmental key performance indicators (KPIs). The data covers hundreds of environmental issues encompassing greenhouse gas emissions, pollution to air, land & water, waste generation, and other natural resource use.
The Trucost environmental dataset is underpinned by multiple methodologies and models, for which upcoming changes are described below:
Notice of Methodology Enhancements: Revenue-Based Environmental Intensity Factors
Notice of Methodology Enhancements: Supply Chain EEIO Model
Notice of Methodology Enhancements: Environmental Profile Calculation Engine V3
Trucost Environmental Data – Private Companies contains quantitative information on the environmental performance of private companies. The Trucost Environmental Data – Private Companies is associated with approximately 500 distinct industry sectors across over 100 environmental key performance indicators (KPIs). The data covers hundreds of environmental issues encompassing greenhouse gas emissions, pollution to air, land & water, waste generation, and other natural resource use.
The Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions data set provides users with emissions data across the value chain, including Scope 3 upstream and downstream absolute emissions, intensities expressed in metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per million USD revenue (tCO2e/USD mn) and disclosure sources. Data from a variety of sources is utilzed, such as company disclosures, third-party providers, and calculated emissions data from S&P Global’s proprietary environmental profiling model, in a four-step process including: Researching the environmental reporting of companies; standardizing the reported data and correcting reporting errors; completing environmental reporting gaps; engaging with companies to verify their environmental performance profile.
The Trucost Paris Alignment dataset enables investors to track their portfolios and benchmarks against the goal of limiting global warming to below 1.5°C or 2°C from pre-industrial levels, as well as other climate change scenario outcomes. The approach taken can be described as a transition pathway assessment, which examines the adequacy of the rate of emissions reductions over time in meeting decarbonization rates required to meet a range of possible temperature outcomes.
The S&P Global Sustainable1 Net Zero Commitments Dataset offers data on the emissions reduction commitments and future emissions trajectories of companies identified as having net zero or equivalent targets and commitments: The dataset provides corporate climate targets and indicators of their comprehensiveness, adequacy, credibility, and completion, and examines long-term forecasts of Scopes 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through to 2050.
The GICS Sector GHG Average Dataset presents yearly average emissions across the four GICS levels: Subindustry, Industry, Industry Group and Sector. The data solution provides intensity emission levels (tCO2e per USD million) for each business activity in the four GICS levels for the following type of emissions: Direct Emissions, First Tier Indirect, Scope 1, Scope 2, Scope 3 downstream, Scope 3 upstream, Total Indirect.
The S&P Global Sustainable1 Carbon Earnings at Risk dataset enables investors to quantify the potential impact of rising carbon pricing regulations (carbon taxes, emissions trading schemes and fossil fuel taxes) on company operating expenses and earnings. The analysis combines company reported and estimated greenhouse gas emissions data by country and sector with projected changes in carbon prices across regions, scenarios and time periods. The output of the analysis is projections for the unpriced carbon cost exposure of each company and the potential impact on company earnings.
The Trucost Sovereign Carbon Exposure dataset produces estimates for sovereign territorial GHG emissions, broken out by sector along with estimates for imported and exported GHG emissions. This data in turn underpins the analysis of GHG impact of investments in sovereign bonds, which takes into account both territorial (domestic-consumption and export-related emissions) and imported emissions. The model allows for evaluating both direct (Tier 1 emissions that occur within its territories) and indirect (Tier N emissions linked with products imported from other countries) imported emissions.
The Trucost Green Bond dataset provides robust and comprehensive environmental data and analytics that support the assessment of the potential positive impacts of projects financed by green or sustainable bonds. Public disclosures from issuers, such as green bond reports, environmental data sources (corporate social responsibility, sustainability, or environmental reports), and data published on company websites or other public sources are collected and analysed, and life cycle analysis databases are used to model the carbon/environmental impact of projects and derive their potential benefits.
S&P Global Business Involvement Screens (‘Screens’) measure companies’ direct and indirect exposures to specific products and services, quantified as percentages of total company revenue and total company ownership. S&P Global offers Screens covering thirty-two products and services that fall into four broad categories. For each of the Screens, S&P Global provides definitions of the product or service, analyst descriptions of company exposure, the method used to calculate revenue, revenue ranges, actual revenue numbers and data source documentation where available.
S&P Global’s Sustainable Finance Disclosures Regulation (SFDR) Data Solution enables Financial Market Participants to start the process of disclosure at the entity-level and eventually at the product-level across a broad range of mandatory and opt-in principal adverse impact (PAI) indicators outlined by the SFDR. The SFDR characterizes PAIs as impacts of investment decisions and advice that result in negative effects on sustainability factors. S&P Global’s SFDR Data Solution facilitates reporting on PAIs at the portfolio-level by providing underlying constituent-level data. S&P Global’s SFDR Data Solution product covers 17 of the 18 proposed mandatory indicators and 33 of the 46 proposed opt-in indicators sourced from a range of S&P Global datasets.
The S&P Global Sustainable Finance Disclosures Regulation (SFDR) Sustainable Investment Framework dataset is a comprehensive dataset designed to help financial market participants comply with the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) and the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). It provides a detailed assessment of publicly listed companies determining their sustainability as per the SFDR definition of Sustainable Investment.
The S&P Global EU Taxonomy Independent Assessment provides financial market participants with a comprehensive assessment of a large universe of equity and fixed income issuers against the Eligibility, Substantial Contribution, Do No Significant Harm and Minimum Social Safeguards requirements of the Taxonomy. The assessment aims to help financial institutions with their process of disclosure by identifying companies with business activities that are either fully aligned with or which have the potential to make a substantive contribution to the objectives of the Taxonomy.
The EU Taxonomy (’EUT’) As Reported Dataset collects EUT performance data as it is reported by companies, rather than using estimates, with the aim of providing the required intelligence to FMPs to meet their regulatory requirements. The data on EUT eligibility and alignment is captured for a company at both activity, product and aggregated company level, from a range of public disclosures including annual reports, sustainability reports, integrated reports, and websites. The raw reported data is standardized via a set of transparent rules, with examples of standardization including harmonization of currencies and monetary units, and removal of symbols. The EUT data collected for NFCs and FMPs is presented in separate tables given the differences in the European Commission’s disclosure template and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), and via a data structure closely aligned with the disclosure template recommended by the European Commission.
Portfolio Analytics for Financial Institutions
The methodology used to attribute/aggregate holding-level impact at the portfolio-level is usually asset type-specific and is defined according to the type and objectives of the portfolio-level metric in question. Portfolio-level metrics can be grouped under two main categories: responsibility metrics and risk/exposure metrics. The former set of metrics tends to rely on apportioning, whilst the latter generally tends to employ weighted averages. The Principles of Portfolio Analytics (PA)- Aggregation & Exposure methodology details the approaches used by Sustainable1 Portfolio Analytics Services for different scenarios.
The Principles of Portfolio Analytics: Instrument Mapping methodology provides an overview of the first step when generating sustainability-related portfolio assessments, alllowing client investments to be systematically linked with relevant corporate or sovereign entities, thereby enabling the assignment of profiles that are essential for evaluating a portfolio across various climate, nature, and sustainability-related topics. The methodology is most relevant to the mapping of fixed income portfolios containing securities whose issuer either has no S1 data available, or is not an appropriate entity with respect to understanding the true impacts represented by the financing being provided. By employing six methodological elements, clients can effectively identify the most relevant corporate entities to accurately represent their investments.
This portfolio assessment uses data from the S&P Global EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) Dataset, which aggregates a range of other S&P Global data sources that have been mapped to the SFDR Principal Adverse Impacts (PAIs). The methodology describes the general approaches to aggregating metrics at a portfolio level which have been used in this report, within the S&P Global Capital IQ Pro (CIQ Pro) platform.
Analytics for Non-financial Corporates
The Supplier Physical Risk Assessment aims to support corporate efforts to disclose information in line with common reporting frameworks, by modeling the exposure and impact of extreme temperature, cold waves, drought, wildfire, coastal flooding, fluvial flooding, pluvial flooding, water stress and tropical cyclone on companies’ supplier assets. To do this, it leverages methodologies used to assess the physical risk of companies’ own operations.