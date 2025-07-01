S&P Global Offerings
Data is fundamental to any successful sustainability strategy. But not all data is created alike. Inform your journey to a sustainable future with data that is comprehensive, reliable, connected, and relevant.
Publicly disclosed data can come in many formats, and rigorous quality assessment is essential to identify and adjust potential errors. S&P Global Sustainable1 is taking the steps to address these challenges, through the creation of our new Quality Commitment Program. Any qualified and corrected error found in our Environmental Dataset will be rewarded by the planting of five trees, maximising on our impact and commitment to improvement.
Reliable
Company reporting of sustainability data is the beginning, rather than the end, of a process to develop accurate and comparable data for use in net-zero planning, capital investing decisions, and long-term climate action.
Corporate environmental performance disclosure is not always accurate or complete. Discover an approach that engages directly with companies to correct disclosure errors.
Comprehensive
With heightened awareness of intensifying climate change impacts and natural resource constraints comes increasing demand for transparency on corporate environmental performance. While asset owners, investment managers and banks are seeking comprehensive insight on the environmental risks and opportunities of the companies they invest in, companies need to uncover environmental liabilities embedded in globally-dispersed operations and supply chain tiers.
This blog series asks, ‘just how comprehensive is today’s environmental performance disclosure?’ and explores how a granular approach to completing data gaps can address the quality imperative to provide a complete picture of environmental performance across the global value chain.
Connected
Connect essential sustainability data intelligence with more data to build a bigger picture.
relevant
Explore our case study collection to learn how our clients are successfully navigating the transition to a sustainable future with comprehensive, reliable, connected and relevant data intelligence.