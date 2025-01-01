S&P Global Offerings
Should you find a discrepancy in our environmental data, five trees will be planted as a symbol of our commitment to continual improvement.
Publicly disclosed data can come in many formats, and rigorous quality assessment is essential to identify and adjust potential errors. S&P Global Sustainable1 is taking the steps to address these challenges, through the creation of our new Quality Commitment Program. Any qualified and corrected error found in our Environmental Dataset will be rewarded by the planting of five trees, maximising on our impact and commitment to improvement.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Working towards better data quality is essential to make sure clients have the right information to make decisions linked to the impacts of climate change.
S&P Global Sustainable1 is pleased to plant five trees for every qualified and corrected error found in our Environmental Dataset through EcoMatcher, a B-Corp Certified social enterprise that is helping to tackle the climate crisis in a clear, transparent, and accountable way.
Through their technology, EcoMatcher knows everything about every tree planted: the geolocation of each tree, the species, the CO2 sequestration potential, and more.
S&P Global Sustainable1 Environmental Data measures environmental impact across key dimensions for over 20,000 companies. This data can be used to assess environmental costs, identify, and manage environmental and climate risk as well as conduct peer and portfolio analysis from a climate and environmental perspective.