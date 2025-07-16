The S&P Global Climate Center of Excellence sits within S&P Global Sustainable1’s Research and Methodology Team. The center is home to a group of world-class scientists and strategists dedicated to addressing the frontiers of long-term climate, environmental, and nature research and methodology development.

The Climate Center of Excellence's mission is to:

Tackle complex methodological challenges in climate and environmental science to support long-term innovation.

Support the next generation of science-driven thought leadership to provide intelligence to the market.

Build external academic partnerships to inform cutting-edge research and innovation.

Partner across S&P Global to leverage our in-house scientific and economic expertise and robust suite of data, analytics, insights and research to help drive transparency on climate and sustainability issues deemed critical by the markets.

Cultivate learning opportunities for S&P Global employees to elevate science-based thinking on climate and sustainability issues throughout the company.

We are dedicated to ensuring that S&P Global climate and sustainability solutions are grounded in best-in-class science, data, and methodologies, providing decision-useful intelligence to our customers and partners, including investors, banks, companies, and sustainability solution providers.