The S&P Global Climate Center of Excellence sits within S&P Global Sustainable1’s Research and Methodology Team. The center is home to a group of world-class scientists and strategists dedicated to addressing the frontiers of long-term climate, environmental, and nature research and methodology development.
The Climate Center of Excellence's mission is to:
We are dedicated to ensuring that S&P Global climate and sustainability solutions are grounded in best-in-class science, data, and methodologies, providing decision-useful intelligence to our customers and partners, including investors, banks, companies, and sustainability solution providers.
Including for nature-related impacts and dependencies and climate physical risk.
The Climate Center of Excellence provides best-in-class, globally minded scientific expertise across climate, environmental, nature, and economic disciplines.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Climate Scientist
Tim comes to S&P Global from the Earth Institute at Columbia University where he was a research professor working on how the large ice sheets are reacting to climate change. He has written on melt water flow through the plumbing systems of glaciers and ice sheets, sea level rise, and has worked to understand the past signatures of climate change. He is looking forward to translating the risks of future climate and helping our partners make better decisions using that information.
Tim earned his PhD at the University of British Columbia investigating glaciers and ice sheets. He subsequently went on to a fellowship at UC-Berkeley to work on comparisons of theoretical models and laboratory experiments. Tim has done fieldwork on glaciers in Alaska, the Yukon, Glacier National Park, MT, Iceland, and Greenland as well as having worked on large datasets from Antarctica.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Climate Scientist
Kim's work revolves around modeling physical hazards in the climate space. Currently, her research focuses on developing new wildfire, drought, and tropical cyclone models. Prior to S&P, Drouin was a Postdoctoral Associate at Duke University, working on large-scale patterns of climate variability and the Atlantic Overturning circulation. Drouin has co-authored seven peer-reviewed publications. In 2022, Drouin served on a panel to update the American Geophysical Union’s (AGU) position statement on ocean research and education.
Kim holds a PhD in Earth and Ocean Sciences from Duke University.
S&P Global
Senior Scientist at The Climate Service
Tim's work focuses on developing physical hazard models related to extreme weather and climate. Prior to S&P Global, Hall was a staff scientist for 20 years at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, where he worked in climate change research. Hall has over 60 peer-reviewed publications and was a lead author on the 2017 National Climate Assessment Report. As part of his research, Hall developed a tropical cyclone hazard model, which Sustainable1 now uses to assess the climate evolution of hurricane hazard. He also served as consultant to the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund and several risk modeling companies, reinsurers, and ILS investors.
Tim holds a Ph.D. in Physics from Cornell University
S&P Global Sustainable1
Climate Scientist – Consultant
Tom, an independent scholar and owner of Climate and Weather LLC, boasts a distinguished 42-year career at NOAA. Serving as Director of NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, he also chaired the US Global Change Research Program (2011-2016). Holding a B.S. in meteorology from Northern Illinois University and an M.S. from the University of Wisconsin, he received an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters in 2002.
A prolific author with over 200 peer-reviewed articles, he's a leading figure in climate research. Karl played key roles in five Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Assessments, contributing to the IPCC team awarded the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize. Recognized as a fellow by the American Meteorological Society and the American Geophysical Union, he received numerous accolades, including Presidential Rank Awards and the AMS “Soumi Award.” Elected AMS President in 2007, Karl's contributions extend to leading U.S. National Climate Assessments and serving on National Academy Committees.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Climate Scientist
Danielle's work focuses on developing hazard models related to extreme weather events and investigating the economic impacts of climate events. She has contributed to multiple research projects including prediction of drought events, wildfire conditions, probabilistic distributions of climate hazards, and temperature effects on GDP projections. Danielle recently graduated from Duke University with a Ph.D. in Sociology.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Head of Integration
Megan leads the integration work of the Climate CoE, enabling cross-divisional climate research and climate-related initiatives. At The Climate Service, she served as Chief of Staff. Prior to S&P Global and TCS, she was the Chief Operating Officer at The Collider, a nonprofit focused on catalyzing market-driven climate solutions, and a Policy & Program Advisor at NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information.
Robinson holds an MPA from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University, and an MS in Environmental Science from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Head of Environmental Research and ESG Modelling
With 20+ years of experience in environmental research and data strategy, James Salo is the Head of Environmental Research and ESG Modeling at S&P Global Sustainable1, a leading provider of ESG data, analytics, and insights. He leads a team of experts who maintain, enhance, and extend the information eco-system of corporate environmental data available to clients and support the organization's ESG modeling and quantitative research needs.
James is passionate about helping investors, companies, and policymakers understand and manage the environmental risks and opportunities in their portfolios, supply chains, and operations. He has a PhD in Environmental Science and Policy from Oxford University, where he focused on the measurement of corporate environmental performance and how these data are used within financial markets. He also has a BA and an MA in Environmental Science and Policy from Clark University. He has published multiple papers and articles on topics such as greenhouse gas accounting, environmental finance, sustainability and investing, and ecosystem service valuation. He is a recognized leader and innovator in his field, with specialties in environmental performance metrics, and environmental and carbon footprint analysis.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Principal Economist, Research Advisory Specialty Solutions
Ling-Wei Chung is a principal economist, Research Advisory Specialty Solutions teams at S&P Global Market Intelligence and specializes in the Greater China and Asia region.
Ling-Wei Chung is responsible for econometric modeling, economic forecasting, and risk analysis for several Asian economies, including Hong Kong (SAR),Taiwan, Macau (SAR), and the Philippines. Her other duties include Chinese regional forecasts and modeling, as well as the Global Macroeconomic Group's data and forecast quality.
Ling-Wei received a doctoral degree in economics from the University of Oklahoma.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Chief Science Officer
S&P Global Sustainable1
Climate Scientist
Alex is a climate scientist whose work currently focuses on extreme heat hazards. Prior to working at S&P Global, Alex completed her PhD in Earth and Climate Sciences at Duke University, where she studied the role of oceanic plankton in sequestering carbon from the atmosphere.
Alex has co-authored nine peer-reviewed publications and in her PhD work she spent more than three months at sea collecting data in remote regions including the sub-arctic North Pacific, North Atlantic, and Western Antarctic Peninsula.
S&P Global Sustainable1
To push the frontiers in climate research, S&P Global scientists are diving into some of the most complex data and modelling challenges in the physical and economic sciences. We are bridging multi-disciplinary gaps and global perspectives to enable advancements in our science-driven methodologies providing actionable information on climate-related risks and opportunities.
Our Climate Advisory Council comprises climate and global economic leaders across S&P Global who provide insights and thought leadership to the S&P Global Climate Center of Excellence. Leadership focuses on enabling collaborative research efforts and sharing market insights from their domains of expertise, whilst helping inform the prioritization of long-term innovation projects that have relevance across the business.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Executive Director, Global Economic Modelling Economics & Country Risk
Jonathan Ablett is an Executive Director for the Global Economic Modelling at S&P Global Market Intelligence
Jonathan leads the S&P Global Market Intelligence team in charge of scenario design and new macroeconomic and sectoral economic models. As part of this work, he helps develop customized macroeconomic scenarios for due diligence, regulatory stress tests, impact analysis, and strategic planning purposes. He leads the team that implements these scenarios, operates the proprietary macroeconomic model, and designs new models for additional client purposes.
Prior to joining S&P Global (now part of S&P Global), Jonathan was an Expert at the McKinsey Global Institute, the think tank of McKinsey and Company, where he specialized in applied economic and strategic analysis for both private and public sector clients. Prior to joining McKinsey, he worked at the Massachusetts House Ways & Means Committee developing budget and policy recommendations and the World Bank.
Jonathan holds an M.A. in Economics from McGill University and an M.B.A. from Babson College.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Look Forward Council, Co-Chair
Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist
His areas of expertise include business strategy, commercial analysis, oil markets, energy technologies, climate change and renewables. He has previously led Energy Insight, Research and Analysis and Energy Research teams at S&P Global (Now a part of S&P Global). Dr. Atul previously worked for BP for over 20 years in a number of operational, business, technical and strategic positions around the world. His career includes international leadership experience in a diverse array of energy fields spanning strategy development, business planning, field operations and technology commercialization. His experience includes leadership in solar energy development as well as oil and gas. Dr. Atul has previously served on boards of several companies and institutions and is member of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council on Advanced Energy Technologies and is 25+ year member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. He is a sought-after speaker and moderator at public conferences, company boards and industry events and a member of the CERAWeek leadership team.
He holds B.S., M.S. and Ph. D. degrees in engineering.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
PhD, Global Head, Analytical Development Group
Giorgio leads the Analytical Development Group, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Credit Risk Solutions. His team includes highly-skilled individuals with multiple qualifications in the financial and quantitative space (FRM, CFA, PhD) and develops all credit risk statistical models that power the Credit Analytics product.
Giorgio’s team developed several statistical models to assess credit risk of public and private companies, more recently including a trade-payment model that was used to succesfully monitor payment behaviour of SMEs during the 2020 pandemic.
On the climate-change front, Giorgio’s team developed two statistical models that estimate the financial and credit risk impact of energy transition scenarios on public and private firms:
Giorgio regularly speaks at international credit risk conferences, webinars and events (RiskMinds, RISK EMEA, IECA). More recently, he authored a paper in the Journal of Energy Markets on the credit risk implications of various carbon tax scenarios (Journal of Energy Markets, Vol 13, number 2, pages: 1-24, June 2020) and spoke at several conferences (IRMC 2020, EDHEC 2020), panel discussions (“Navigating climate risk as a financial risk”) and webinars (“Tackling climate change for banks: the culture, the data and the analytics”) on banks’ challenges to implement climate-related stress testing scenarios, climate-related scenario analysis and credit risk assessment in TCFD reporting, and impact of various carbon tax policies on public companies credit-worthiness.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Managing Director, Global Head of Research and Methodology
Steve leads the Research and Methodology Team at S&P Global Sustainable1 developing the methodologies that underpin S&P Global’s suite of sustainability-related datasets and analytical solutions that power the transition to a more sustainable future.
This includes the S&P Global ESG Scores based on data collected via the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and S&P Global’s range of environmental, climate and nature, and regulatory and reporting capabilities.
As Global Head of Research and Methodology, Steve has successfully overseen the development of numerous groundbreaking sustainability-related products, including datasets focused on climate transition and physical risk, nature risk and biodiversity, and regulatory reporting such as the EU Taxonomy and SFDR.
With over 15 years’ of industry experience, Steve is a regular speaker and commentator on sustainable finance issues globally.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Global Head of Sustainable Finance Market Analytics
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Managing Director, Global Head of ESG Indices
S&P Global Ratings
Global Chief Economist
Paul Gruenwald is the Global Chief Economist at S&P Global Ratings based in New York. He leads the economic research agenda and serves as the primary spokesperson on macro-economic matters for the company.
Before joining S&P Global Ratings in 2013, Paul spent almost five years at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) as the Asia Pacific Chief Economist, where he was responsible for helping set and direct ANZ’s Asian and global economic research agenda, as well as building the bank’s economic research efforts and profile in the region. Previously, Paul worked at the International MonetaryFund(IMF) for nearly 16 years, where he led the team producing the IMF’s Asian regional outlook reports. He was also the IMF Resident Representative to Hong Kong and Korea, the Deputy Chief of the China Division, and did considerable work on both public (Paris Club) and private (London Club) debt restructuring issues.
Paul has a Ph.D. in Economics from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in Economics/Mathematics from the University of Texas.
S&P Global Mobility
Consulting Associate Director
Susanna Huang is a Consulting Associate Director for automotive insights at S&P Global Mobility.
Susanna joined S&P Global (formerly IHS Markit) in September 2023 and is based in Shanghai. She serves as the Associate Director for Sustainable Mobility at the company, and has been working on multiple sustainability projects, topics of which ranging from sustainability regulatory checks for automotive industry, carbon footprint quantification, emission hotspot analysis, circular economy and decarbonization strategy etc..
Prior to starting with S&P Global, Susanna was working in a management consultancy with automotive industry focus and garnered diverse experiences in strategy projects such as market entry, electrification transformation and operational projects such as entity setup PMO, demo car management mechanism optimization and plant operational excellence.
Before starting her consulting career, Susanna also had worked in a Global OEM and OES with a focus on automotive market analytics, sales forecast, competitive benchmarking, strategic corporate planning.
Susanna holds a Master degree in Linguistics from South China University of Technology
S&P Global Ratings
Global Head of Sustainability Methodology and Research
Co-Head, S&P Global Sustainability Research Lab
Harald Francke Lund is Global Head of Sustainability Methodology and Research within S&P Global Ratings Research & Development. He is the former Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Shades of Green, a global leader in independent opinions for green bonds, which is now a part of S&P Global. Prior to joining Shades of Green, he led the Norwegian contribution to the UNSG's AGF report on long-term climate finance in 2010 and has held the positions of Deputy Chief Negotiator for Norway, Head of Emissions Trading Section at the Norwegian Environment Agency, and Advisor to the UNSG’s Special Envoy on Climate Change Jens Stoltenberg. Harald has a law degree from University of Oslo.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Head of Strategic Development
Frederic Samama is Head of Strategic Development at Sustainable1.
Samama started his career at JP Morgan in Paris. He then oversaw Corporate Equity Derivatives at Crédit Agricole Corporate Investment Banking in Paris and in New York. There, he developed and implemented the first international leveraged employee share purchase program, a system now widely used by French companies.
He then joined leading European asset manager, Amundi. There, he reorganized and developed the institutional clients coverage. He built Amundi’s green finance franchise by pioneering the first mainstream equity low-carbon indexes. He also launched the largest green bond fund of its time to finance green infrastructures in Emerging Markets.
Mr. Samama also co-launched the first coalition of institutional investors committed to decarbonizing their portfolios, which was selected to represent the entire finance industry during the COP21 Action Day.
Mr. Samama founded the Sovereign Wealth Fund Research Initiative in 2009, a pioneer academic center dedicated to SWFs and sustainability. He co-edited a book on long-term investing with Nobel Prize Laureate Joseph Stiglitz and Professor Patrick Bolton and has published numerous papers on green finance (e.g., “The Green Swan, central banking and financial stability in the age of climate change”, “Hedging Climate Risk”). He is currently a visiting professor at Sciences Po, Paris.
Mr. Samama is regularly invited to comment publicly on ESG and climate change including before the US Senate.
His philanthropic activities include support for organizations such as the NGO Positive Planet, which he presided in the US between 2009 and 2013.
Mr. Samama is a member of the Scientific Committee of the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (ACPR). He has been appointed to the Independent High-Level Expert Group on Climate Finance managed by Lord Stern. He is a member of the One Planet Lab and has advised the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).
PhD in Economics (Paris Dauphine University-PSL), MA in Philosophy (Pantheon-Sorbonne University), Stanford Executive Program.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Chief Science Officer
Terry leads the overall climate science and socioeconomic strategy of the Science Team. He co-founded The Climate Service, leading the development of the TCS software platform and methodology using his over 20 years of experience in advancing climate analysis for industry. Prior to S&P Global, Terry led LMI's climate program, established the Intelligent systems Laboratory at Gould Electronics, and was the former VP of Energy & Environment at Metron Aviation (an Airbus subsidiary) serving as a principal investigator for many NASA and FAA environmental studies.
Terry holds a doctorate and masters in Biophysics from University of Rochester Medical School
S&P Global Mobility
Senior Research Analyst
Xi Wang is a Sr. Research Analyst with the Powertrain and Compliance Forecasting team.
Xi joined S&P Global(now part of S&P Global) in July 2018 with 12-year research experience on energy and environmental policy. Prior to joining S&P Global, Xi's areas of focus include policy design, policy impacts analysis, and life cycle assessment for clean transportation systems. At S&P Global Mobility, Xi specializes in global compliance regulations, including U.S. CAFE and GHG emissions, EU vehicle CO2 emissions, and China CAFC and NEV. Xi holds a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Environmental Science and Engineering from Tsinghua University in China, and a Ph.D. degree in Engineering and Public Policy from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania.
In addition to licensing data for academic use, S&P Global Sustainable1 welcomes partnerships with academia in cutting-edge areas of research. If you are interested in exploring a partnership, please reach out with the proposed partnership scope to the Climate Center of Excellence ClimateCOE@spglobal.com
Due to time and resource constraints, priority will be given to well-focused projects that provide a good fit with S&P Global Sustainable1’s long-term, multi-year research and innovation priorities.