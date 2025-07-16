ON THIS PAGE

What is the S&P Global Climate Center of Excellence?

The S&P Global Climate Center of Excellence sits within S&P Global Sustainable1’s Research and Methodology Team. The center is home to a group of world-class scientists and strategists dedicated to addressing the frontiers of long-term climate, environmental, and nature research and methodology development.

The Climate Center of Excellence's mission is to:

  • Tackle complex methodological challenges in climate and environmental science to support long-term innovation.
  • Support the next generation of science-driven thought leadership to provide intelligence to the market.
  • Build external academic partnerships to inform cutting-edge research and innovation.
  • Partner across S&P Global to leverage our in-house scientific and economic expertise and robust suite of data, analytics, insights and research to help drive transparency on climate and sustainability issues deemed critical by the markets.
  • Cultivate learning opportunities for S&P Global employees to elevate science-based thinking on climate and sustainability issues throughout the company.

We are dedicated to ensuring that S&P Global climate and sustainability solutions are grounded in best-in-class science, data, and methodologies, providing decision-useful intelligence to our customers and partners, including investors, banks, companies, and sustainability solution providers.

Research Focus Areas

Physical Climate Hazards

Earth Systems Tipping Points

Nonlinear Climate Impacts

Probabilistic Risk Modelling

Coupled Climate and Macroeconomic Modelling

Supply Chain Exposure

Including for nature-related impacts and dependencies and climate physical risk.

Scope 3 Emissions

Financial Impact Quantification

Meet the Team

The Climate Center of Excellence provides best-in-class, globally minded scientific expertise across climate, environmental, nature, and economic disciplines.

To Address Key Research Questions, we Collaborate Across S&P Global to Partner with Leading Experts

S&P Global Sustainable1

To push the frontiers in climate research, S&P Global scientists are diving into some of the most complex data and modelling challenges in the physical and economic sciences. We are bridging multi-disciplinary gaps and global perspectives to enable advancements in our science-driven methodologies providing actionable information on climate-related risks and opportunities.

authors image

Terence Thompson

Chief Science Officer

Meet the Climate Advisory Council

Our Climate Advisory Council comprises climate and global economic leaders across S&P Global who provide insights and thought leadership to the S&P Global Climate Center of Excellence. Leadership focuses on enabling collaborative research efforts and sharing market insights from their domains of expertise, whilst helping inform the prioritization of long-term innovation projects that have relevance across the business.

Interested in an academic partnership with the S&P Global Climate Center of Excellence?

S&P Global Sustainable1 datasets are available to license for academic use. For more information on S&P Global Sustainable1’s Academia solutions, visit the link below.

In addition to licensing data for academic use, S&P Global Sustainable1 welcomes partnerships with academia in cutting-edge areas of research. If you are interested in exploring a partnership, please reach out with the proposed partnership scope to the Climate Center of Excellence ClimateCOE@spglobal.com

Due to time and resource constraints, priority will be given to well-focused projects that provide a good fit with S&P Global Sustainable1’s long-term, multi-year research and innovation priorities.

Contact Us

If you are interested in exploring a partnership, please reach out with the proposed partnership scope to the Climate Center of Excellence ClimateCOE@spglobal.com
