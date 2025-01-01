Terence Thompson

Chief Science Officer

Terry leads the overall climate science and socioeconomic strategy of the Science Team. He co-founded The Climate Service, leading the development of the TCS software platform and methodology using his over 20 years of experience in advancing climate analysis for industry. Prior to S&P Global, Terry led LMI's climate program, established the Intelligent systems Laboratory at Gould Electronics, and was the former VP of Energy & Environment at Metron Aviation (an Airbus subsidiary) serving as a principal investigator for many NASA and FAA environmental studies.



Terry holds a doctorate and masters in Biophysics from University of Rochester Medical School