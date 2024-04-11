Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

The need for robust credit and risk management solutions has never been greater

Assessing credit risk was once the domain of financial services firms, now it’s essential for all businesses looking for credit worthy counterparties. Financial risk analytics remains one of the most complex market segments and needs are expanding as climate, cyber security, geopolitical events and other concerns take hold. 

Our industry leading suite of integrated solutions offers comprehensive support for credit risk assessment, operational and enterprise risk management, due diligence and regulatory compliance.

Credit Ratings

Today, investors have access to more information than ever before as markets become digitized and interconnected. Markets function best when investors of every type — from individual to institutional — draw on a wide variety of information to make educated, better-informed investment choices. Our mission is to provide high-quality, objective and independent analytical information to the marketplace. S&P Global Ratings is the world's leading provider of credit ratings. We have more than 1 million credit ratings outstanding on government, corporate, financial sector, and structured finance entities. We deliver global perspective with local insight, with coverage on 128 countries, our opinions and risk measurement are rooted in our experience and scale.

Issuer Credit Ratings

S&P Credit Ratings’ Issuer Credit Rating provides you with an independent opinion of your organization's overall creditworthiness and financial strength. It can be used as an information tool for capital markets participants and your organization's counterparties-banks, clients, suppliers, joint-venture partners, brokers, government agencies — even landlords. 

Learn more about issuer credit ratings
Issue Credit Ratings

An Issue Credit Rating takes into consideration the creditworthiness of guarantors, insurers, or other forms of credit enhancement on the obligation as well as the currency in which the obligation is denominated. The opinion reflects our view of the obligor's capacity and willingness to meet its financial commitments as they come due, and may assess terms, such as collateral security and subordination, which could affect ultimate payment in the event of default.

Learn more about issue credit ratings
Ratings360®

Ratings360® provides rated issuers with a holistic picture of their organization’s credit story ratings, risk research and critical insights on one personalized dashboard.

Learn more about Ratings360
Rating Evaluation Services

An analytical tool for rated or unrated entities that are considering strategic or financial initiatives that could impact their creditworthiness. At the request of a rated or unrated entity, we will provide feedback on the potential indicative ratings of the hypothetical scenarios presented by the entity. RES is typically used to evaluate the impact of restructurings, mergers & acquisitions, divestitures, or material changes in debt or capital structure. 

Learn more about rating evaluation services

A new playbook for issuers and investors in the debt markets

Looking ahead, some of the same challenges remain and other risks are emerging — all of which require a new playbook for issuers and investors in the debt markets. 

Global Credit Outlook 2024
A new playbook for issuers and investors in the debt markets

S&P Global Ratings has more than 1 million credit ratings outstanding on government, corporate, financial sector, and structured finance.

Find a Rating

Market Risk

Navigate complexity with confidence. With intuitive analytical tools, expert insights and robust data, and skilled managed services our credit and risk solutions help you discover the full picture about your customers, suppliers, counterparties, and investments.

RatingsXpress

Streamlined delivery of S&P Global Ratings data. Enhance your analysis with RatingsXpress®, one of the industry’s largest databases of current and historical credit ratings.

Learn more about RatingsXpress
RatingsDirect

Magnify your view of the fixed income markets across the globe with RatingsDirect®, the official source for S&P Global Ratings’ credit ratings and research.

Learn more about RatingsDirect
XVA

XVA from S&P Global delivers deal-time insights to the front office XVA desk with a comprehensive view of the valuation adjustments arising from counterparty credit risk, funding, collateral, and regulatory capital.

Learn more about XVA
Traded Market Risk

Future proof your market risk capabilities with our multi award winning Traded Market Risk management solution. Extend full revaluation of value at risk & stress testing into FRTB compliance with full support for the standard approach (SA) & internal model approach (IMA).

Learn more about traded market risk

Buy Side Risk Management Solution

Buy Side Risk management solution from S&P Global incorporates Value at Risk (VaR), an efficient simulation engine, multiple decision support tools like Stress Testing, Back Testing and ‘What-if’ Scenarios. Available as a cloud service, we can help reduce your total cost of ownership and free up your internal resources to focus on your business priorities.

Learn more buy side risk solutions

Economic and Country Risk

With comprehensive and consistent data, economic and risk forecasting models, granular country and sovereign risk assessments, comparative industry forecasts, commodity prices, and unmatched experience, we enable customers to identify and optimize opportunities, mitigate risks, and solve problems across the globe.

Learn more about economic and country risk

Credit Risk

Access a singular, reliable source for insights on customers, suppliers, counterparties, and investments. Our industry leading suite of integrated solutions offers comprehensive support for credit risk assessment, operational and enterprise risk management, due diligence and regulatory compliance.

RatingsDirect® on S&P Capital IQ Pro

All the credit ratings data and insights you need on a powerful platform with a faster, reimagined user experience. Get a comprehensive view of credit risk with RatingsDirect® on S&P Capital IQ Pro.

Learn more about RatingsDirect
Credit Analytics

Reliably score and efficiently monitor your current and potential risk exposure to rated and unrated, public, and private companies across the globe with sophisticated models powered by robust data.

Learn more about credit analytics
RiskGauge™ Portal

Assessing your credit risk exposure to SMEs and private companies can be challenging and time consuming due to differing filing obligations, and inconsistent timeliness, availability and quality of data. RiskGauge Reports can streamline your counterparty credit risk assessment with comprehensive business credit reports for over 50 million companies, worldwide.

Learn more about RiskGauge Portal
China Credit Analytics

Your one-stop for advanced credit insights on Chinese public and private companies, bond issuers, and government-related entities (GREs).

Learn more about China credit analytics

The answer to your end-to-end supplier risk management challenges

Understand Supplier Financial Health

Understand Supplier Financial Health

Assess the financial strength for every single supplier by generating an aggregate credit score based on fundamentals and market-driven analytical models from Credit Analytics.

Automate the Supplier Risk Process

Automate the Supplier Risk Process

Access the correct information and evidence for global and local suppliers, including private companies, and seamlessly onboard your entire supplier population via our best practice Supplier Risk Management solution KY3P.

Monitor Supplier Strength

Monitor Supplier Strength

Easily monitor your supplier performance with tailored alerts providing early warning signals of significant deterioration in financial health scores provided with Credit Analytics and automated via KY3P.

Remediate Issues Quickly

Remediate Issues Quickly

Streamline and solve risk challenges outside of your core business with Managed Services that provide full life cycle support for the entire third-party risk management process.

Entity Insights

Entity Insights is a fully automated, single source entity due diligence solution that improves efficiency, reduces risk, and increases data transparency. Users generate real-time due diligence profiles on clients, suppliers, and other third parties.

Learn more about entity insights
Supplier Risk Indicator™

Develop business resilience through holistic insight into supplier risk. Supplier Risk Indicator consolidates multiple dimensions of risk data and analytics into a single, integrated indicator that captures each supplier's unique risk profile.

Learn more about supplier risk indicator
KY3P®

From onboarding and oversight to due diligence and monitoring, identify and eliminate the third-party risk that jeopardizes supply chain management and across the organization with KY3P®.

Learn more about KY3P
Freight and Commodity Flows

Connecting the dots you can see – and the dots you can’t. Gaining a transparent, deeper, richer understanding of today’s waterborne commodity flows requires more than simply connecting the dots on a map.

Learn more about freight and commodity flows

S&P Global’s comprehensive approach to navigating climate risk challenges

Get a clearer view of your exposure with our latest generation climate models, geospatial data, ownership mapping and vulnerability pathways, and actionable financial impact analysis.

Science-Based Methodology

Robust methodology leverages the latest available climate change models (CMIP6).

Financial Impact Assessment

Proprietary impact functions model the vulnerability of >250 unique asset types to the financial consequences of climate change hazards.

8 Climate Change Hazards

Consistent global coverage of eight key hazards: coastal flood, fluvial flood, extreme heat, extreme cold, tropical cyclone, wildfire, water stress, and drought.

Point-in-time Exposure

Physical risk scores represent point-in-time exposure to climate hazards.

 

 

3.1M+ Asset Locations

Built on a proprietary database of over 3.1 million asset locations linked to corporate entities and ultimate parent entities.

98% of Global Market Cap

Coverage of more than 20,000 companies representing over 98% of global market capitalization.

Our Climate Risk Solutions

Climate Credit Analytics

Do you need to assess impact of climate change on your portfolios? Translate complex climate scenarios into drivers of financial performance and carry out counterparty and portfolio-level analysis for thousands of companies across multiple sectors.

Learn more about climate credit analytics
Climate RiskGauge

Evaluate the impact of climate-related scenarios on your portfolios to better understand the possible risks and opportunities that may arise on the journey to a low-carbon economy.

Learn more about Climate RiskGauge

Geopolitical and Country Risk

Our clients can rely on us to support their strategic and tactical plans whether they are expanding their global footprint, negotiating pricing, setting investment plans, protecting their assets, or trying to increase revenue.

With comprehensive and consistent data, economic and risk forecasting models, granular country and sovereign risk assessments, comparative industry forecasts, commodity prices, and unmatched experience, we enable customers to identify and optimize opportunities, mitigate risks, and solve problems across the globe.

Geopolitical Risk Intelligence Solutions

Our geopolitical risk intelligence solutions provide end-to-end coverage of political, violent, sovereign, banking and investment risk worldwide. We help companies anticipate and quantify critical external strategic business risks that might adversely impact their investments, personnel, interests, and assets anywhere in the world. Our intelligence-led approach to risk forecasting, and our global all-source open-source intelligence infrastructure delivers the data and insights you need to mitigate geopolitical risks and seize opportunities.

Country Insights

Risk Quantification

Risk Quantification
Scenarios and Monitoring

Credit & Risk Case Studies

Explore our case studies to learn how our clients are successfully navigating rapidly changing global risk landscapes with S&P Global.

Risk Management Insights

Credit & Risk Events

The Physical Risks of Climate Change

Marion Amiot, the Head of Climate Economics for S&P Global Ratings, joins the Seek & Prosper Interview Series to discuss physical risks of climate change. She covers the variety of physical risks and how they affect economies differently, different pathways depending on the extent of decarbonization, and the need for international support for countries most affected by climate change.

Seek & Prosper interview with Marion Amiot - The Physical Risks of Climate Change

Visionaries Shaping Credit & Risk