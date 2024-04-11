S&P Global Offerings
We provide definitive risk intelligence, from our invaluable credit experience to unrivaled market and operational risk insights. With this Essential Intelligence, you can make decisions with conviction to transform uncertainty into action.
Assessing credit risk was once the domain of financial services firms, now it’s essential for all businesses looking for credit worthy counterparties. Financial risk analytics remains one of the most complex market segments and needs are expanding as climate, cyber security, geopolitical events and other concerns take hold.
Our industry leading suite of integrated solutions offers comprehensive support for credit risk assessment, operational and enterprise risk management, due diligence and regulatory compliance.
Today, investors have access to more information than ever before as markets become digitized and interconnected. Markets function best when investors of every type — from individual to institutional — draw on a wide variety of information to make educated, better-informed investment choices. Our mission is to provide high-quality, objective and independent analytical information to the marketplace. S&P Global Ratings is the world's leading provider of credit ratings. We have more than 1 million credit ratings outstanding on government, corporate, financial sector, and structured finance entities. We deliver global perspective with local insight, with coverage on 128 countries, our opinions and risk measurement are rooted in our experience and scale.
S&P Credit Ratings’ Issuer Credit Rating provides you with an independent opinion of your organization's overall creditworthiness and financial strength. It can be used as an information tool for capital markets participants and your organization's counterparties-banks, clients, suppliers, joint-venture partners, brokers, government agencies — even landlords.
An Issue Credit Rating takes into consideration the creditworthiness of guarantors, insurers, or other forms of credit enhancement on the obligation as well as the currency in which the obligation is denominated. The opinion reflects our view of the obligor's capacity and willingness to meet its financial commitments as they come due, and may assess terms, such as collateral security and subordination, which could affect ultimate payment in the event of default.
Ratings360® provides rated issuers with a holistic picture of their organization’s credit story ratings, risk research and critical insights on one personalized dashboard.
An analytical tool for rated or unrated entities that are considering strategic or financial initiatives that could impact their creditworthiness. At the request of a rated or unrated entity, we will provide feedback on the potential indicative ratings of the hypothetical scenarios presented by the entity. RES is typically used to evaluate the impact of restructurings, mergers & acquisitions, divestitures, or material changes in debt or capital structure.
Looking ahead, some of the same challenges remain and other risks are emerging — all of which require a new playbook for issuers and investors in the debt markets.
Navigate complexity with confidence. With intuitive analytical tools, expert insights and robust data, and skilled managed services our credit and risk solutions help you discover the full picture about your customers, suppliers, counterparties, and investments.
Streamlined delivery of S&P Global Ratings data. Enhance your analysis with RatingsXpress®, one of the industry’s largest databases of current and historical credit ratings.
Magnify your view of the fixed income markets across the globe with RatingsDirect®, the official source for S&P Global Ratings’ credit ratings and research.
XVA from S&P Global delivers deal-time insights to the front office XVA desk with a comprehensive view of the valuation adjustments arising from counterparty credit risk, funding, collateral, and regulatory capital.
Future proof your market risk capabilities with our multi award winning Traded Market Risk management solution. Extend full revaluation of value at risk & stress testing into FRTB compliance with full support for the standard approach (SA) & internal model approach (IMA).
Buy Side Risk management solution from S&P Global incorporates Value at Risk (VaR), an efficient simulation engine, multiple decision support tools like Stress Testing, Back Testing and ‘What-if’ Scenarios. Available as a cloud service, we can help reduce your total cost of ownership and free up your internal resources to focus on your business priorities.
With comprehensive and consistent data, economic and risk forecasting models, granular country and sovereign risk assessments, comparative industry forecasts, commodity prices, and unmatched experience, we enable customers to identify and optimize opportunities, mitigate risks, and solve problems across the globe.
Access a singular, reliable source for insights on customers, suppliers, counterparties, and investments.
All the credit ratings data and insights you need on a powerful platform with a faster, reimagined user experience. Get a comprehensive view of credit risk with RatingsDirect® on S&P Capital IQ Pro.
Reliably score and efficiently monitor your current and potential risk exposure to rated and unrated, public, and private companies across the globe with sophisticated models powered by robust data.
Assessing your credit risk exposure to SMEs and private companies can be challenging and time consuming due to differing filing obligations, and inconsistent timeliness, availability and quality of data. RiskGauge Reports can streamline your counterparty credit risk assessment with comprehensive business credit reports for over 50 million companies, worldwide.
Your one-stop for advanced credit insights on Chinese public and private companies, bond issuers, and government-related entities (GREs).
Assess the financial strength for every single supplier by generating an aggregate credit score based on fundamentals and market-driven analytical models from Credit Analytics.
Access the correct information and evidence for global and local suppliers, including private companies, and seamlessly onboard your entire supplier population via our best practice Supplier Risk Management solution KY3P.
Easily monitor your supplier performance with tailored alerts providing early warning signals of significant deterioration in financial health scores provided with Credit Analytics and automated via KY3P.
Streamline and solve risk challenges outside of your core business with Managed Services that provide full life cycle support for the entire third-party risk management process.
Get a clearer view of your exposure with our latest generation climate models, geospatial data, ownership mapping and vulnerability pathways, and actionable financial impact analysis.
Robust methodology leverages the latest available climate change models (CMIP6).
Proprietary impact functions model the vulnerability of >250 unique asset types to the financial consequences of climate change hazards.
Consistent global coverage of eight key hazards: coastal flood, fluvial flood, extreme heat, extreme cold, tropical cyclone, wildfire, water stress, and drought.
Physical risk scores represent point-in-time exposure to climate hazards.
Built on a proprietary database of over 3.1 million asset locations linked to corporate entities and ultimate parent entities.
Coverage of more than 20,000 companies representing over 98% of global market capitalization.
Our clients can rely on us to support their strategic and tactical plans whether they are expanding their global footprint, negotiating pricing, setting investment plans, protecting their assets, or trying to increase revenue.
With comprehensive and consistent data, economic and risk forecasting models, granular country and sovereign risk assessments, comparative industry forecasts, commodity prices, and unmatched experience, we enable customers to identify and optimize opportunities, mitigate risks, and solve problems across the globe.
Our geopolitical risk intelligence solutions provide end-to-end coverage of political, violent, sovereign, banking and investment risk worldwide. We help companies anticipate and quantify critical external strategic business risks that might adversely impact their investments, personnel, interests, and assets anywhere in the world. Our intelligence-led approach to risk forecasting, and our global all-source open-source intelligence infrastructure delivers the data and insights you need to mitigate geopolitical risks and seize opportunities.
Marion Amiot, the Head of Climate Economics for S&P Global Ratings, joins the Seek & Prosper Interview Series to discuss physical risks of climate change. She covers the variety of physical risks and how they affect economies differently, different pathways depending on the extent of decarbonization, and the need for international support for countries most affected by climate change.
Jenny Paurys is a senior vice president at S&P Global Market Intelligence, where she serves as Head of the Global Intelligence & Analytics business and leads Supply Chain strategy for the Market Intelligence division.
Whit leads Credit & Risk Solutions (C&RS), a business unit within Market Intelligence, responsible for all aspects of the C&RS business globally.
Rogier Binsbergen, Director and Commercial Lead EMEA, KY3P, S&P Global Market Intelligence
Simon Chard is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Know Your Third Party (KY3P®), the industry standard for third-party risk management at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Simon leads the global team delivering data, workflow, managed services and assessments to our global client base.
Managing Director, Head of Supplier Risk Indicator
Peter Pernebo is the Global Head of Supplier Due Diligence Solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence, where he is leading the commercial, strategy and client delivery of supplier due diligence solutions. Our solutions are developed across all S&P Global solutions and in close cooperation with large industry leading organizations to provide efficiencies and standardization to the supplier due diligence process.