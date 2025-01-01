whit mcgraw

Head of Risk & Valuation Services

Risk & Valuation Services offers a broad set of data, analytics, and technology solutions across multiple risk domains to enable holistic credit and risk management. He serves as a member of the Market Intelligence Operating Committee.

Whit has 25 years of industry experience focused primarily in the capital and commodity markets. Prior to joining Market Intelligence, he worked on the Corporate Strategy and M&A team at Cargill, a global commodity and energy company based in Minneapolis. In this role, he split his time between leading M&A transactions and internal strategy projects both at the corporate and business unit level. Additionally, he served as a Vice President in the Institutional Equity Derivatives group at Morgan Stanley in London and New York.



Whit holds a B.A. degree in Economics from Hamilton College and an MBA from the Darden Business School at University of Virginia. He currently serves as a member of The University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business Corporate Advisory Board and chairs the Corporate Engagement Committee. He also a member of the Development Committee for the Brunswick School in Greenwich, Connecticut.

