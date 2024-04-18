S&P Global Offerings
S&P GLOBAL FOUNDATION
The S&P Global Foundation, the keystone of our philanthropic efforts, supports the building of inclusive, resilient economies.
Our S&P Global Foundation programs maximize opportunities to engage our people and are created to have a real impact in the communities where we live and work.
The S&P Global Foundation focuses its efforts where we can make a real difference: Diversifying Technology & Data and Creating Environmental Resilience.
Our primary focus areas for Foundation grant making address issues essential to long-term sustainability, and provide maximum opportunities to engage and leverage the extensive expertise of our people worldwide.
Diversity, equity and inclusion are important factors in our work.
Our focus is
We help diversify the tech sector and build generational wealth by opening job training and placement opportunities to traditionally underrepresented communities.
What our grantees do
We help vulnerable communities adapt to new climate realities and prepare for and rebound from climate-related disasters.
What our grantees do
By partnering with local organizations, we support the commitment and efforts of our people to help power thriving sustainable communities around the world. We also partner with organizations such as Reboot Representation to inspire students from diverse backgrounds to become STEM leaders. We unlock economic opportunity for skilled immigrants and refugees by supporting Breaking Barriers. We partner with Resilient Cities Network to future-proof communities and critical infrastructure. And we harness the vast knowledge and experience of our people to connect mentors with purpose-driven entrepreneurs through MicroMentor. When our people partner with the Foundation to support these efforts, the diversity of skill, experience and creative thinking strengthens the S&P Global workforce, the Foundation and the organizations we support.
The S&P Global Foundation accepts proposals and grant requests by invitation only from organizations with demonstrated success in the outlined focus areas, and a focus on communities where our people live and work. Please note that the Foundation will not review or respond to any unsolicited letters of inquiry or proposals. The S&P Global Foundation funds only charitable, not-for-profit organizations exempt from federal income taxation under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.
The S&P Global Foundation will not support organizations that discriminate against any of their employees or applicants for employment because of age, race, color, religion, creed, citizenship status, marital status, sexual orientation, sex, gender identity, genetic information, national origin, disability, veteran status or any other protected status under applicable law (e.g., civil union status, height, weight, arrest record and status with regard to public assistance, to the extent protected under applicable law).
Endowments or capital campaigns (exceptions are made by invitation only)
Fraternities or Sororities
Individuals
Fundraising events or organizations
Programs designed to promote religious or political doctrines
Political or lobbying organizations
Professional associations
Private foundations
With experience across every industry sector, our Foundation leaders possess unique insight into global markets. Through this lens they foster an environment that rewards thinking differently about the ways to connect the knowledge- and skill-driven work of S&P Global and the needs of society.
Chief Corporate Responsibility & Diversity Officer, S&P Global and Chair of the S&P Global Foundation
Annette O’Hanlon serves as Chief Corporate Responsibility & Diversity Officer, S&P Global and Chair of the S&P Global Foundation.
Head of Capital IQ Solutions
Warren Breakstone leads the Capital IQ Solutions business for S&P Global Market Intelligence. In this role, he oversees the Capital IQ platforms, S&P Global Marketplace, and associated analytical, data visualization, and content solutions. Warren is a member of the division's operating committee.
Vice President, Asia-Pacific
Ching is Vice President of S&P Global Platts, a division of S&P Global and the leading independent provider of information, benchmark prices and analytics for the energy and commodities markets.
Grantee News
The S&P Global Foundation, the charitable arm of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), today announced a second round of grants aimed at supporting the global response to COVID-19. In addition to completing the initial allocation of USD $2 million, the Foundation has committed an additional $2M to widen its impact globally and support small businesses in this critical time of need, bringing total contributions to USD $4M.