The S&P Global Foundation, the keystone of our philanthropic efforts, supports the building of inclusive, resilient economies.

Our S&P Global Foundation programs maximize opportunities to engage our people and are created to have a real impact in the communities where we live and work.

The S&P Global Foundation focuses its efforts where we can make a real difference: Diversifying Technology & Data and Creating Environmental Resilience.

Our Grantee Partners

By partnering with local organizations, we support the commitment and efforts of our people to help power thriving sustainable communities around the world. We also partner with organizations such as Reboot Representation to inspire students from diverse backgrounds to become STEM leaders. We unlock economic opportunity for skilled immigrants and refugees by supporting Breaking Barriers. We partner with Resilient Cities Network to future-proof communities and critical infrastructure. And we harness the vast knowledge and experience of our people to connect mentors with purpose-driven entrepreneurs through MicroMentor. When our people partner with the Foundation to support these efforts, the diversity of skill, experience and creative thinking strengthens the S&P Global workforce, the Foundation and the organizations we support.

Our Grant Guidelines

The S&P Global Foundation accepts proposals and grant requests by invitation only from organizations with demonstrated success in the outlined focus areas, and a focus on communities where our people live and work. Please note that the Foundation will not review or respond to any unsolicited letters of inquiry or proposals. The S&P Global Foundation funds only charitable, not-for-profit organizations exempt from federal income taxation under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

The S&P Global Foundation will not support organizations that discriminate against any of their employees or applicants for employment because of age, race, color, religion, creed, citizenship status, marital status, sexual orientation, sex, gender identity, genetic information, national origin, disability, veteran status or any other protected status under applicable law (e.g., civil union status, height, weight, arrest record and status with regard to public assistance, to the extent protected under applicable law).

Regardless of tax status, the S&P Global Foundation does not directly fund the following types of organizations, activities or purposes:

Endowments or capital campaigns (exceptions are made by invitation only)

Fraternities or Sororities

Individuals

Fundraising events or organizations

Programs designed to promote religious or political doctrines

Political or lobbying organizations

Professional associations

Private foundations

Foundation Board of Directors

With experience across every industry sector, our Foundation leaders possess unique insight into global markets. Through this lens they foster an environment that rewards thinking differently about the ways to connect the knowledge- and skill-driven work of S&P Global and the needs of society.

Annette O'Hanlon

Chief Corporate Responsibility & Diversity Officer, S&P Global and Chair of the S&P Global Foundation

Annette O’Hanlon serves as Chief Corporate Responsibility & Diversity Officer, S&P Global and Chair of the S&P Global Foundation.

Dimitra Manis

Executive Vice President, Chief Purpose Officer

Swamy Kocherlakota

Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Solutions Officer

Warren Breakstone

Head of Capital IQ Solutions

Warren Breakstone leads the Capital IQ Solutions business for S&P Global Market Intelligence. In this role, he oversees the Capital IQ platforms, S&P Global Marketplace, and associated analytical, data visualization, and content solutions. Warren is a member of the division's operating committee.

Ching Ong

Vice President, Asia-Pacific

Ching is Vice President of S&P Global Platts, a division of S&P Global and the leading independent provider of information, benchmark prices and analytics for the energy and commodities markets.

Alma Rosa-Montañez

Chief Corporate Counsel & Assistant Corporate Secretary

Amanda Samuel

Associate General Counsel

For more information, please contact us.

Grantee News

S&P Global Foundation Commits Additional USD $2M to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The S&P Global Foundation, the charitable arm of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), today announced a second round of grants aimed at supporting the global response to COVID-19. In addition to completing the initial allocation of USD $2 million, the Foundation has committed an additional $2M to widen its impact globally and support small businesses in this critical time of need, bringing total contributions to USD $4M.

S&P Global Foundation