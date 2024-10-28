S&P Global Offerings
We believe diversity fuels creative insights, equity unlocks opportunity, and inclusion drives growth and innovation – Powering Global Markets. Our commitment centers on our global workforce, ensuring that our people are empowered to bring their whole selves to work – but it doesn’t stop there. We strive to better reflect and serve the communities in which we live and work, and advocate for greater opportunity for all.
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
We seek new sources of value. A deep curiosity to learn and willingness to seek out diverse perspectives enhance our ability to solve challenges and generate ideas - big and small. Value is delivered when we have the courage to explore opportunities; consider their impact on our colleagues, customers, and the broader ecosystem; and drive purposeful action.
We form new connections for impact. We’re in this together. We stand by each other and prioritize our people’s, our markets’, our communities’, and our customers’ success. When we do what we say we will and invite, offer, and support challenges to our own points of view, we cultivate an environment of mutual respect and trust.
We do what’s right. Every word or decision can have far-reaching impacts. We are honest with ourselves and each other, recognize the personal biases that could result in inequitable outcomes and consider how our actions could impact our reputation. Sharing stories about how we live our values every day strengthens our collective understanding and the ethical fabric of our organization.
We enable our colleagues to thrive and feel they belong by focusing on strategic recruiting, investing in the development and retention of our people, and providing a conducive environment for learning and overall engagement.
The diverse characteristics and perspectives that our people bring to S&P Global give us a vital competitive edge. We are intentional in building the partnerships and pipelines needed to find colleagues across all backgrounds and lived experiences.
Our inclusive and equitable culture is a key source of strength for S&P Global. We have a shared commitment to our purpose and core values that come to life through our stories, celebrations, daily practices and habits. Initiatives such as employee sentiment surveys, DEI speaker series, DEI events and active engagement through our global People Resource Groups (PRGs).
We provide essential sustainability intelligence to our customers through a variety of mediums, such as DEI reporting, supporting inclusive product design and sharing thought leadership.
Through multiple channels and in collaboration with academic, nonprofit and private-sector partners, we deliver research and insights to advance DEI best practices. We also work closely with our very own Diversity Research Lab, which aims to explore underrepresented questions in diversity research by pairing S&P Global’s data and analysis with insights from external think tanks, research organizations and academic institutions.
Accessibility is a key component of inclusion. Across our various divisions, we are working to create products and services that are accessible to all our customers. In these efforts, we are proud to partner with our People Resource Groups (PRGs). Through our joint efforts to improve accessibility, we aim to continue to shape how we create and design our products.
We accelerate equity in our communities by integrating DEI into our supplier diversity practices, working with local partners to devise community solutions, expanding our philanthropic activities, and increasing transparency through disclosure.
Our investments in corporate citizenship help drive the development of inclusive and resilient economies. We leverage a variety of assets, such as the S&P Global Foundation, employee volunteer programs and our products and services, to provide access to tools and resources that enable opportunity for individuals, families and communities.
By building strategic relationships with historically Black colleges and universities, Hispanic serving institutions, and other institutions serving underserved populations, we aim to build long-lasting partnerships and strengthen our commitment to attracting and retaining top talent.
Our ability to attract, retain and develop a diverse workforce is critical to our long-term strategy, driving business growth and innovation and empowering our people to achieve their full potential.
S&P Global
Chief Corporate Responsibility & Diversity Officer, S&P Global and Chair of the S&P Global Foundation
Our People Resource Groups around the world are focused on propelling our DEI efforts. Whether mentoring diverse young talent, volunteering in our communities or advocating for greater understanding and action on human rights, our colleagues embody our purpose and exemplify the People First philosophy that underpins our culture.
Barron's / 2020-2024
Bloomberg / 2018-2023
Brand Finance / 2021- 2024
Just Capital / 2019, 2021-2024
CDP / 2023
Fortune / 2018-2024
FTSE Russell / 2001-2023
Newsweek / 2020-2024
3BL / 2021-2023
Human Rights Campaign Foundation / 2016-2023