Our Core Values

Discovery

We seek new sources of value. A deep curiosity to learn and willingness to seek out diverse perspectives enhance our ability to solve challenges and generate ideas - big and small. Value is delivered when we have the courage to explore opportunities; consider their impact on our colleagues, customers, and the broader ecosystem; and drive purposeful action.

Partnership

We form new connections for impact. We’re in this together. We stand by each other and prioritize our people’s, our markets’, our communities’, and our customers’ success. When we do what we say we will and invite, offer, and support challenges to our own points of view, we cultivate an environment of mutual respect and trust.

Integrity

We do what’s right. Every word or decision can have far-reaching impacts. We are honest with ourselves and each other, recognize the personal biases that could result in inequitable outcomes and consider how our actions could impact our reputation. Sharing stories about how we live our values every day strengthens our collective understanding and the ethical fabric of our organization.

Our Global Workforce

Our ability to attract, retain and develop a diverse workforce is critical to our long-term strategy, driving business growth and innovation and empowering our people to achieve their full potential.

At S&P Global, we understand the importance of our workforce reflecting our customers and the places where we live and work. Diversity, and the different perspectives it brings to the table, helps foster innovation and creativity, and makes our company, our colleagues and our communities stronger.

Annette O'Hanlon

Chief Corporate Responsibility & Diversity Officer, S&P Global and Chair of the S&P Global Foundation

People Resource Groups

Our People Resource Groups around the world are focused on propelling our DEI efforts. Whether mentoring diverse young talent, volunteering in our communities or advocating for greater understanding and action on human rights, our colleagues embody our purpose and exemplify the People First philosophy that underpins our culture.

