Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Topics

Global Trade Activity

Global Trade Activity

The global economy has never been so connected—nor so prone to disruption. Geopolitics, international events, extreme weather, and supply chain pressures can cause ripple effects across countries and industries.

Read More

The Decisive

Economics & Country Risk and Maritime & Trade Talk have merged into The Decisive Podcast

Our experts provide insights and analysis to empower confident decision-making.

Whether you're a business leader, investor, or simply curious about the forces shaping our world, The Decisive podcast is here to provide you with the knowledge you need to stay ahead. Join our team of seasoned analysts as they explore the ever-changing landscape of maritime, trade and supply chain, economics and country risk.

All Episodes
Supply Chains

Supply Chains

While much of the world is rebounding from the COVID-19 crisis’ economic downturn, global supply chains are facing continuing pressures from changes in consumption patterns, surging demand for goods, shortages of workers, and pre-existing political pressures.

Read More
Maritime & Shipping

Maritime & Shipping

The inhibiting effects of region’s varying coronavirus conditions have been transmitted globally through trade relations—and are evident in maritime and shipping prices and processes.

Read More
Look Forward: Supply Chain 2024

Look Forward: Supply Chain 2024

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the concept of supply chains from narrowly defined operational systems within companies to a new framework for the manufacturing and distribution of goods defined less by operational and cost efficiencies and more by alignment with national interest and geopolitical competition.
Read The Full Journal
Geopolitics

Geopolitics

Geopolitical tensions are surging and core inflation is expected to move higher. The U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks around the world are preparing to tighten monetary policy, banks’ liquidity may be reduced and financing conditions could worsen.

Read More