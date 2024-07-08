S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
S&P Global assesses global trade by country, by sector, and by commodity to measure the health of trade flows in an increasingly complex and conflicted world.
The global economy has never been so connected—nor so prone to disruption. Geopolitics, international events, extreme weather, and supply chain pressures can cause ripple effects across countries and industries.
Economics & Country Risk and Maritime & Trade Talk have merged into The Decisive Podcast
Our experts provide insights and analysis to empower confident decision-making.
Whether you're a business leader, investor, or simply curious about the forces shaping our world, The Decisive podcast is here to provide you with the knowledge you need to stay ahead. Join our team of seasoned analysts as they explore the ever-changing landscape of maritime, trade and supply chain, economics and country risk.
While much of the world is rebounding from the COVID-19 crisis’ economic downturn, global supply chains are facing continuing pressures from changes in consumption patterns, surging demand for goods, shortages of workers, and pre-existing political pressures.
The inhibiting effects of region’s varying coronavirus conditions have been transmitted globally through trade relations—and are evident in maritime and shipping prices and processes.
Geopolitical tensions are surging and core inflation is expected to move higher. The U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks around the world are preparing to tighten monetary policy, banks’ liquidity may be reduced and financing conditions could worsen.