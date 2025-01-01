S&P Global Offerings
Automotive industry analysis powered by the most accurate data in the business.
Discover the key mobility trends shaping the automotive industry today. Gain insights from hundreds of industry experts and understand what these trends mean for your business.
Our data supports nearly every major OEM and 90% of the top 100 tier-one suppliers, as well as media agencies, governments, insurance companies, and financial stakeholders.
As 2025 approaches, S&P Global Mobility forecasts 89.6 million new vehicle sales worldwide next year, reflecting cautious recovery growth.
S&P Global Mobility
Director, Loyalty Solutions and Industry Analysis
Tom Libby serves as Director, Loyalty Solutions and Industry Analysis within Consulting Services at S&P Global Mobility, focusing on the US new and used vehicle industries.
S&P Global Mobility
Director of Research and Analysis, Automotive Supply Chain and Technology
Calum MacRae is Director of Research & Analysis within the Automotive Supply Chain & Technology (SCT) group.
S&P Global Mobility
Executive Director, Automotive Consulting
Michael Robinet serves as executive director of Automotive Advisory Services at S&P Global Mobility