Overview

Discover the key mobility trends shaping the automotive industry today. Gain insights from hundreds of industry experts and understand what these trends mean for your business.

Our data supports nearly every major OEM and 90% of the top 100 tier-one suppliers, as well as media agencies, governments, insurance companies, and financial stakeholders.

Automotive forecast
December 20, 2024

2025 Auto Sales Forecast: 89.6M Vehicle Sales Worldwide

As 2025 approaches, S&P Global Mobility forecasts 89.6 million new vehicle sales worldwide next year, reflecting cautious recovery growth.

Tom Libby

S&P Global Mobility

Director, Loyalty Solutions and Industry Analysis

Tom Libby serves as Director, Loyalty Solutions and Industry Analysis within Consulting Services at S&P Global Mobility, focusing on the US new and used vehicle industries.

Calum MacRae

S&P Global Mobility

Director of Research and Analysis, Automotive Supply Chain and Technology

Calum MacRae is Director of Research & Analysis within the Automotive Supply Chain & Technology (SCT) group.

Michael Robinet

S&P Global Mobility

Executive Director, Automotive Consulting

Michael Robinet serves as executive director of Automotive Advisory Services at S&P Global Mobility

Anoop Desai

S&P Global Mobility

Executive Director, Sustainable Mobility

