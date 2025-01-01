S&P Global Offerings
The automotive industry is poised for significant turbulence over the next several years. We offer the most comprehensive and accurate data to inform our automotive industry forecasts.
Read our expert analysis to understand vehicle sales and production trends across fuel types and determine how geopolitical tensions may impact the industry.
President Trumps new proposed policies will have ripple effects on global automotive markets and vehicle sales.
S&P Global Mobility
"The global automotive industry is facing numerous geopolitical, legislative and consumer-driven challenges. It is critical for an automotive industry forecast to anticipate trends and new strategies amidst extreme volatility. Vehicle electrification rates, trade-driven sourcing shifts and the growth of China-based vehicle manufacturers will alter the complexion of the industry for several years – determining winners and losers."