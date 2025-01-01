S&P Global Offerings

Automotive industry supply chain disruption remains a critical concern for OEMs and suppliers alike.
Read the latest insights on automotive supply chain trends, supply chain risk management in the automotive industry, and automotive supply chain solutions.
Our experts cover every domain and bring direct working experience to their analysis—empowering OEMs and suppliers to optimize their operations, mitigate disruptions, and drive efficiency in a fast-evolving market.
Understand the geopolitical risks in your semiconductor supply chain and build resilience strategies for the future.
S&P Global Mobility
"Our global team of automotive analysts has extensive experience across the automotive supply chain, with backgrounds in technical, strategic, and commercial roles at OEMs and suppliers. They have witnessed the growing focus on supply chain risk and sustainability, along with the shift from lowest-cost sourcing to best-cost sourcing."