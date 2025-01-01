Overview

Automotive industry supply chain disruption remains a critical concern for OEMs and suppliers alike.

Our experts cover every domain and bring direct working experience to their analysis—empowering OEMs and suppliers to optimize their operations, mitigate disruptions, and drive efficiency in a fast-evolving market.

Automotive Supply Chain Insights

Automotive Supply Chain
September 12, 2024

Semiconductor Supply Chain Disruption: US-China Trade Conflict

Understand the geopolitical risks in your semiconductor supply chain and build resilience strategies for the future. 

Automotive Supply Chain Solutions

From Our Experts

S&P Global Mobility

"Our global team of automotive analysts has extensive experience across the automotive supply chain, with backgrounds in technical, strategic, and commercial roles at OEMs and suppliers. They have witnessed the growing focus on supply chain risk and sustainability, along with the shift from lowest-cost sourcing to best-cost sourcing."

Calum MacRae

Director of Research and Analysis, Automotive Supply Chain and Technology

