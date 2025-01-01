S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
OEMs, dealers, and lenders need to understand the latest automotive retail trends to stay ahead of the competition. Our experts offer critical analysis on brand and dealer selling patterns, loyalty, conquest, and return-to-market behaviour, providing granular insights on consumer trends in the automotive industry. Through this information, businesses can identify new opportunities that drive growth in automotive sales and services.
Experts anticipate increased consumer confidence—but lenders will see greater competition.
Receive our monthly Fuel For Thought newsletter and podcast directly in your inbox.
S&P Global Mobility
"S&P Global Mobility provides accurate registration data for new and used vehicles; we are the most reliable source in the industry because our data are based on actual registration volumes and not samples or surveys. Our data also go back more than 20 years, so we are also able to review historically over several ownership cycles, gaining greater insights into consumer behavior. In today’s times, with the auto industry experiencing rapid change to meet regulatory and environmental requirements, it is more important than ever to have accurate, reliable data with which to make business decisions."