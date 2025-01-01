S&P Global Offerings
The future of mobility lies in software and technology. Our experts dissect the most important trends shaping the future of mobility now, such as AI in the automotive industry, autonomous vehicles, and software-defined vehicles (SDVs). They also offer key insights into how these trends will evolve in the coming years.
What OEMs need to know before investing in software-defined vehicle development.
S&P Global Mobility
"Trite as it may sound, but mobility really is at a crossroads. Everywhere one looks assumptions around technology development, consumer preferences, value-chain dynamics etc that have served the industry well for over 100 years are being challenged. Our experts serve as key advisors to the industry and to the advisors guiding it, helping everyone navigate the path ahead."