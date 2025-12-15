The software-defined vehicle (SDV) revolution is reshaping automotive manufacturing. OEMs face mounting pressure to master over-the-air (OTA) updates, new supplier ecosystems, and software monetization strategies while navigating fragmented technology partnerships and accelerating development timelines.

S&P Global Mobility delivers the intelligence automotive strategists need to navigate the SDV transformation. Our comprehensive analysis covers software architecture trends, OTA update deployment rates, cybersecurity frameworks, and data monetization models across global markets. Through scenario-based forecasting, competitive benchmarking, and technology adoption tracking, we help you cut through the complexity and make confident decisions.

