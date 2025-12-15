S&P Global Offerings
The software-defined vehicle (SDV) revolution is reshaping automotive manufacturing. OEMs face mounting pressure to master over-the-air (OTA) updates, new supplier ecosystems, and software monetization strategies while navigating fragmented technology partnerships and accelerating development timelines.
S&P Global Mobility delivers the intelligence automotive strategists need to navigate the SDV transformation. Our comprehensive analysis covers software architecture trends, OTA update deployment rates, cybersecurity frameworks, and data monetization models across global markets. Through scenario-based forecasting, competitive benchmarking, and technology adoption tracking, we help you cut through the complexity and make confident decisions.
“The rise of the software-defined vehicle is rewriting the industry’s strategic playbook. Software is becoming the new engine of innovation, with data as its fuel—enabling continuous refinement and performance gains far beyond traditional development cycles.
This shift places real pressure on automakers to pivot from hardware-centric strategies to software-driven operating models. It demands focused investment in platformized E/E architectures, SOA, vehicle OS, cybersecurity, and OTA-enabled lifecycle capabilities—because in an SDV world, speed is key.
Competitiveness will increasingly be defined by software-update velocity: How fast real-world data can be converted into deployable improvements. Delivering at this pace requires new development models, new organizational structures, and a fundamentally different mindset toward lifecycle management.”
